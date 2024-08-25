Presidential Candidates’ Asset Declarations: A Closer Look at Sri Lanka’s Contenders

As Sri Lanka approaches its crucial presidential election on September 21, 2024, transparency and accountability are at the forefront of public discourse. The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has recently released asset declarations for all 39 candidates; however, this article focuses specifically on the seven main contenders. This comprehensive disclosure offers a valuable window into the financial backgrounds of these key candidates, providing voters with critical information about their economic standings and potential conflicts of interest. Here, we delve into the detailed asset profiles of the seven leading candidates to better understand their financial positions.









Candidate 1: Wijedasa Rajapakshe





Wijedasa Rajapakshe, a prominent figure from the National Democratic Front, has declared substantial assets as of March 31, 2024. His income includes 1,000,000 LKR from Lotus Holding, 65,000 LKR from his role as Justice Minister, and 280,000 LKR from his parliamentary position, totaling 1,345,000 LKR per month. His assets are equally impressive, featuring a Toyota V8 jeep purchased in 2016 and significant real estate holdings. Notably, he owns a nine-acre coconut plantation and high-value property in Delgahawattha, valued at 40 million LKR, generating considerable monthly income. His portfolio also includes various lands under his name and that of his family.





Candidate 2: Dilith Jayaweera





Dilith Jayaweera of the Columnist Party of Sri Lanka exhibits a formidable financial profile with a total monthly allowance of 16,500,000 LKR. His extensive property holdings include an apartment at One Galleface and additional land on Neelammahara Road and Pangiriwaththa. Jayaweera’s wealth is further underscored by his substantial shareholding in a range of companies, including Triad Private Limited and Hammer BTL (Pvt) Ltd. His wife, Nelum Krishanthi Jayaweera, though unemployed, holds significant shares in major firms such as Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Citrus Leisure PLC, highlighting a diversified and considerable financial influence.





Candidate 3: Laxman Namal Rajapaksa





Laxman Namal Rajapaksa, affiliated with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, reports a monthly income of 54,285 LKR from his parliamentary duties, with additional allowances of 400,000 LKR. His financial disclosures include significant personal loans, including a 200 million LKR loan in 2017/2018, generating 3 million LKR annually in interest, and a 10 million LKR loan in 2020. Rajapaksa’s investments feature shares in Link Asia Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and Warehouse I N T (Pvt) Ltd. His assets include gold valued around 8.5 million LKR and gems worth approximately 14.2 million LKR, with his wife holding assets valued at 13.8 million LKR. His property includes three lands, including one gifted by his parents, and a collection of high-value vehicles received as wedding gifts.





Candidate 4: Anura Kumara Dissanayake





Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People’s Party reports a monthly income of 54,285 LKR and an allowance of 202,517.34 LKR. His assets include a Toyota Hilux Double Cab and a land in Watahenawaththa. His financial profile is complemented by three bank accounts with the Bank of Ceylon. Dissanayake’s wife, Wanigasekarage Mallika Rathnayake, is unemployed, reflecting a relatively modest financial standing compared to other candidates.





Candidate 5: Ranil Wickremesinghe





Ranil Wickremesinghe, a prominent figure in Sri Lankan politics, has declared a monthly salary of 97,500 LKR and a parliamentary pension allowance of 82,191.66 LKR. His financial assets include a modest cash holding of 40,000 LKR, gold worth 325,000 LKR, and properties in Kurunagala, Colombo 7, and Rajagiriya. His vehicle collection includes one jeep and two Benz cars. Wickremesinghe and his wife have borrowed 18,50,000 LKR each from NSB city branch, indicating a conservative yet stable financial profile.





Candidate 6: Sajith Premadasa





Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya reports a monthly income of 285,681.14 LKR. His financial profile includes cash holdings of 78,000 LKR for himself and 59,000 LKR for his wife. Premadasa owns two Mitsubishi double cabs, a Land Cruiser, a Prado, and a Benz. His property holdings include land in Kahabiliyawatiya Waththa for agricultural purposes and a house in Rajagiriya. With ten bank accounts and a diversified financial portfolio, Premadasa’s disclosures reflect significant but well-managed assets.





Candidate 7: G. Sarath C. Fonseka





G. S. C. Fonseka’s asset declaration includes a salary of 54,285 LKR and an allowance of 263,500 LKR. His wife, Anoma Indrawathee Fonseka, has invested 30 million LKR in Wisula Hotel and maintains a safe-locker at the Bank of Ceylon. Fonseka owns a Toyota Land Cruiser and six properties in Colombo and its suburbs. His financial obligations include loans totaling 54.5 million LKR from various sources. Fonseka’s extensive property holdings and significant investments illustrate a substantial financial presence.





The Commission’s release of asset declarations for all 39 presidential candidates offers a detailed view of the financial backgrounds of those vying for Sri Lanka’s highest office. While the seven main candidates present a range of economic standings—from substantial wealth and extensive investments to more modest portfolios—this transparency is crucial for informed voter decision-making. Understanding the financial profiles of candidates helps voters assess their integrity and potential for public service, ensuring a more accountable and transparent electoral process. As the election approaches, this financial scrutiny will play a key role in shaping public perception and electoral choices.