Presidential Candidates Urged to Address Ethnic Divide: Key Policy Demands

A position paper, authored by a diverse coalition of Sri Lankan leaders from religious, civil society, and academic backgrounds, has been presented to the country’s presidential candidates. This document, the result of extensive consultations over several months, aims to influence the upcoming election by ensuring that resolving Sri Lanka’s ethnic issues becomes a central focus of presidential campaigns. It builds on the “Himalaya Declaration” of April 2023, which was developed through collaborative efforts between Buddhist monks and the Tamil Diaspora, marking a significant step towards a national dialogue for a political solution.





Ranil Wickremesinghe delivers a key address at an election campaign rally.





The primary goal of this position paper is to secure a commitment from presidential candidates to include its policies and actions in their manifestos and to pledge support for their implementation, regardless of the election outcome. The document seeks to broaden its support base by engaging various stakeholders, including political parties, professional organizations, and other interest groups. It also aims to establish a framework for monitoring the implementation of these measures once the new president is elected.





The proposed policies and actions outlined in the paper address several key areas. Firstly, power-sharing measures are suggested to ensure balanced devolution of power to regional and central levels, including the establishment of a Senate to promote unity while respecting regional autonomy. The paper calls for the protection of minority rights, streamlining administrative districts for better ethnic and religious cohesion, and implementing a national land policy through a land commission. It advocates for the empowerment of provincial councils with devolved powers and the prompt conduct of local elections.





In the realm of transitional justice, the paper emphasizes resolving war-related issues in accordance with international standards. This includes addressing missing persons, prisoners, reparations, and accountability for human rights violations. It calls for a normalization of military presence in the North and East, standardized policing practices with respect for human rights, and transitional justice for the Malaiyaha Tamil community, which has faced historical grievances. The paper also advocates for providing land and housing to this community to restore their rights and dignity.









The document underscores the need for equal protection by safeguarding religious heritage, reallocating land acquired during the war, and enforcing language equality. It calls for an end to caste discrimination and measures to enhance employment opportunities for ethnic and religious minorities. The paper stresses the importance of providing equal access to state facilities for economic development and fulfilling land rights and entitlements for displaced Malaiyaha Tamils.





In terms of good governance, the position paper highlights the need to strengthen the judiciary, promote transparency, and combat corruption. It advocates for the creation of institutions to build trust between the state and its people, as well as between political parties and ethnic and religious communities. The paper also calls for sustainable development, the protection of marginalized groups, and adherence to international human rights obligations while maintaining Sri Lanka’s non-aligned foreign policy.





This position paper has received endorsements from a distinguished group of individuals, including Ven Dr. Madampagama Assaji Mahanayake Thero, Ven Kalupahana Piyaratana Thero, Fr. C.G. Jeyakumar, Bishop (emeritus) Asiri Perera, Mr. A.W. Hilmy Ahamed, Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne, Prof. Fazeeha Azmi, Ms. Visaka Dharmadasa, Mr. S.C.C. Elankovan, Prof. T. Jayasingam, Dr. S. Jeevasuthan, Mr. V. Kamaladas, Mr. Niranjan, Dr. Dayani Panagoda, Dr. Jehan Perera, Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Prof. Kalinga Tudor Silva, Prof. S.S. Sivakumar, Dr. Shanmugarajah Srikanthan, and Dr. Joe William. Their collective support emphasizes the broad-based backing for the proposed measures and the urgent need for presidential candidates to address Sri Lanka’s ethnic challenges comprehensively.