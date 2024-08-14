Salman Rushdie, Knife, and the Anniversary

by Ruwantissa Abeyratne





“This is who we are as a species: We contain within ourselves both the possibility of murdering an old stranger for almost no reason…and we also contain the antidote to that disease – courage, selflessness, the willingness to risk oneself to help that old stranger lying on the ground.” ~ Salman Rushdie – Knife





I sat down to read Knife – Meditations After and Attempted Murder (hereafter referred to as Knife) on August 12 – precisely on the second anniversary of the violent attack on literary luminary Salman Rushdie, when a man wearing “black clothes and a black mask” rushed towards the author and attacked him with a vicious malevolence that gravely threatened his life. Ironically, the celebrated author was at an event where he was slated to speak on keeping journalism safe.





Author Salman Rushdie [File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI]





In Knife, which Rushdie dedicates to “the men and women who saved my life”, he recounts, in his own clear, inimitable and eloquent style his traumatic experience on the brink of space and time between life and death, and his journey towards physical recovery and healing in the care of his wife. Knife is a celebration of the human spirit, and the strength found in storytelling, going beyond merely a tale of survival. Through his insights on life, loss, and the lasting significance of art, Rushdie provides readers with a graceful meditation on life and death along with a deep reflection on the complexities of life and the resilience required to endure its most challenging moments. One review, in Kirkus Reviews, says: “he writes with calm assurance about long weeks in the hospital—and, “because you have no alternative,” the poking and prodding that come with it. He affectingly evokes the accompanying emotions, including the psychic emptiness that comes in the presence of death…”





Salman Rushdie





Salman Rushdie is widely regarded as one of the most influential writers of contemporary times, celebrated for his complex narratives that seamlessly merge magical realism with historical fiction, while delving deeply into themes of identity, culture, and religion. Over the course of several decades, Rushdie’s work has not only made a lasting impact on modern literature but has also ignited global dialogues about freedom of expression, religious tolerance, and the enduring power of storytelling. Despite facing significant challenges, including the well-known fatwa issued against him, Rushdie’s literary contributions have earned him widespread acclaim and deep respect internationally.





Rushdie was born on June 19, 1947, in Bombay (now Mumbai), India, and later pursued his education in England, studying at King’s College, Cambridge. His early exposure to the multifaceted cultural and religious identities in post-colonial India significantly shaped his writing. His debut novel, Grimus (1975), garnered limited attention, but it was his second novel, Midnight’s Children (1981), that brought him widespread recognition.









Midnight’s Children is often hailed as Rushdie’s magnum opus. This novel, which won the Booker Prize in 1981 and was later honored with the Booker of Bookers in 1993, masterfully intertwines the history of India with the life of its central character, Saleem Sinai. The book’s innovative use of magical realism, coupled with its detailed commentary on post-colonial India, solidified Rushdie’s position as a significant voice in global literature.





However, it was The Satanic Verses (1988) that thrust Rushdie into global controversy. The novel, which examines themes of religious faith, identity, and migration, was met with intense criticism from many in the Muslim world due to its perceived blasphemous portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad. In 1989, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death, forcing him into hiding for several years.





The uproar surrounding The Satanic Verses sparked a worldwide debate on the balance between freedom of expression and religious sensitivity. Despite the grave threats to his life, Rushdie continued to write and advocate for free speech, emerging as a symbol of artistic freedom and opposition to censorship. His tenacity in the face of such intense adversity further cemented his reputation as a staunch defender of free expression.





Rushdie’s writing is distinguished by its richly textured prose, blending the fantastical with the real, and a profound engagement with history, politics, and religion. His novels often feature intricate narratives that explore the confluence of different cultures and identities. In addition to Midnight’s Children and The Satanic Verses, other significant works include Shame (1983), a sharp critique of Pakistani politics; The Moor’s Last Sigh (1995), a sweeping family saga set in India; and The Ground Beneath Her Feet (1999), which reimagines the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice within the world of rock and roll.





Rushdie’s employment of magical realism, a literary technique that blends fantastical elements with the ordinary, has drawn comparisons to Latin American authors like Gabriel García Márquez. Yet, Rushdie’s unique synthesis of this style with South Asian history and politics has forged a distinct voice that is entirely his own. His narratives frequently challenge conventional storytelling, incorporating postmodern elements such as unreliable narrators, intertextuality, and non-linear timelines.





Rushdie’s contributions to literature have been recognized through numerous accolades and honors. Beyond winning the Booker Prize, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007 for his services to literature. He has also been awarded the Golden PEN Award, the European Union’s Aristeion Prize for Literature, and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize, among others. His work has been translated into more than forty languages, and he is praised by both readers and critics for his imaginative storytelling and incisive social critique.





In spite of the controversies and threats he has faced, Rushdie remains a beloved and respected figure within the literary community. His courage in defending his right to free expression has inspired countless writers and readers globally. Rushdie’s work continues to be a central focus of academic study and remains integral to discussions on post-colonial literature, freedom of expression, and the responsibilities of the writer.





The legacy of Salman Rushdie extends well beyond his literary achievements. He has become a symbol of resilience and the fight for creative freedom. His work has facilitated discussions on the complexities of cultural identity, the consequences of colonialism, and the ongoing tension between tradition and modernity. Rushdie’s willingness to tackle controversial and sensitive topics has paved the way for other writers to explore similar themes without fear.





Furthermore, Rushdie’s impact on literature is profound. He has inspired a generation of writers to explore the fluidity of identity, the power of narrative, and the intersection of the personal and the political. His novels challenge readers to critically engage with the world, question established narratives, and appreciate the richness and diversity of the human experience.





Salman Rushdie stands as a monumental figure in modern literature, whose work has transcended the boundaries of fiction to influence global discussions on art, culture, and human rights. His narratives, imbued with imagination and insight, continue to resonate with readers around the world, and his unwavering commitment to freedom of expression has left an indelible mark on the world. Rushdie’s legacy is one of courage, creativity, and a profound belief in the transformative power of words.





My Take





Rushdie’s intellectual composure and philosophic approach to life – redolent of the ancient stoics – after such a horrendous attack on him which has left him blind in one eye and various other debilitations that followed the attack, is, to say the least, both morally courageous and deeply inspiring. At a point in his book, he says he was certain he was going to die. But he had none of the experience of others, who recall their near death experiences as hearing heavenly music and voices so soothing, saying words of comfort, that their life on earth was never in vain. They say they were surrounded by love, for not who they have been, but for who others are in the celestial realm.





Perhaps Rushdie was too intellectual for Heaven?





Dr. Abeyratne teaches aerospace law at McGill University. Among the numerous books he has published are Air Navigation Law (2012) and Aviation Safety Law and Regulation (to be published in 2023). He is a former Senior Legal Counsel at the International Civil Aviation Organization.