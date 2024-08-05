Sheikh Hasina Resigns Amid Student Protests, Departs for India

In a dramatic turn of events, Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, following a wave of demands for the government’s resignation by the anti-discrimination student movement. The resignation marks a significant political shift in the country, with Sheikh Hasina leaving by military helicopter around 2:30 PM, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana. Reports indicate that the helicopter headed towards India.





Mass Protest in Dhaka: Despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's orders to use lethal force, resulting in the deaths of nearly 200 unarmed protesters, millions have gathered in Dhaka to demand justice and governmental change.





Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman confirmed Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and announced a period of political transition, with plans to form an interim government. Addressing the nation on Monday, General Zaman assured that all crimes would be investigated and justice served, urging the public to maintain peace and trust the army. He revealed that meetings had been held with leaders from the BNP, Jatiya Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami, along with respected figures such as teachers Afis Nazrul and Jonaid Saki, though student representatives were not reached. Emphasising unity, General Zaman called on the public to avoid conflict and work together to build a prosperous nation. He concluded by stating that the army leadership would proceed to Bangavabhan for detailed discussions on the interim government’s formation and advised students to remain calm.





Sheikh Hasina, who is also the President of the Awami League, was sworn in as Prime Minister for the fourth consecutive term on January 11 this year. Her political journey as Prime Minister began in 1996, when she assumed office through the election of the Seventh National Parliament.





She regained the premiership after winning the Ninth National Assembly elections in 2008, conducted under a caretaker government supported by the military. However, her subsequent terms have been marred by controversy. The 2014 elections, held for the Tenth National Parliament, were boycotted by opposition parties, resulting in a one-sided contest.





The Eleventh National Parliament election in 2018 was equally contentious, plagued by widespread allegations of electoral fraud, including claims of ballot boxes being sealed the night before the vote, earning it the moniker “night vote.” Earlier this year, Sheikh Hasina secured her position again through the Twelfth National Parliament election, which was also criticised for lack of participation from the main opposition parties and alleged manipulation, described by opponents as a “dummy election.”





This afternoon, chaos erupted in Dhanmondi as thousands of agitators stormed the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, breaking through the gate and causing extensive damage. By around 3:30 PM, smoke was seen billowing from the house as the protesters engaged in rampant vandalism, both outside and inside the premises. The incident highlights the escalating unrest in the capital, with demonstrators taking drastic actions in their demands for governmental change.





Amid escalating student and public protests over the past six months, the pressure mounted on Sheikh Hasina, culminating in her resignation today.