Sri Lanka: Presidential Elections Dispatches

by Our Political Affairs Correspondent





As the 2024 presidential election campaign intensifies, we bring you the latest updates from the political arena. The unfolding events reveal a dynamic and competitive race, with key players making strategic moves and alliances. In this series of dispatches, we highlight the significant developments and statements shaping the electoral landscape. From candidacy announcements to party endorsements, these stories reflect the high stakes and fervent anticipation leading up to election day.





After Namal Rajapaksa declared his presidential bid for the SLPP, his father, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, looks towards his brother Basil, anticipating a family embrace. Will the Rajapaksa family unite, or is further friction on the horizon? [Photo: SLPP Media]





Dispatch 1: Dhammika Abstained, Don’t Ask Me – Namal

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential candidate and the party’s national organiser, MP Namal Rajapaksa, stressed the need for youthful leadership amidst current challenges after receiving his presidential nomination at the Nelum Mawatha party office. He respectfully invited all members of the Pohottuwa faction who support Ranil to return and move past previous grievances. When questioned about Dhammika Perera, Namal Rajapaksa declined to comment.





Dispatch 2: Opposition’s ‘Garbage’ Mud Campaign Misfires – Johnston

At the Nelum Mawatha office, MP Johnston Fernando condemned the opposition’s plan to launch an expensive mudslinging campaign targeting “Garbage Container” and “Casino.” He revealed that the opposition’s efforts failed as their party made strategic decisions at the last moment. Fernando affirmed that Namal Rajapaksa’s nomination was a well-considered, unanimous decision by the party, not a sudden move.





Dispatch 3: Dinesh Rejects Namal’s Proposal

Media reports indicate that Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena declined to support the proposal for Namal Rajapaksa as the Pohottuwa presidential candidate. Despite efforts to persuade him, Gunawardena chose to back Ranil’s team. There are rumours that Basil Rajapaksa’s initial plan was to present Namal as a candidate, with Dhammika Perera as a masked alternative and Udayanga as a propagandist to minimise scandals. Basil Rajapaksa is reportedly preparing to leave for the United States, distancing himself from the campaign.





Dispatch 4: Mahinda Confident in Son’s Victory

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed confidence in his son Namal’s victory following his nomination at the Nelum Mawatha party office. Mahinda, a veteran politician with 55 years of experience, assured supporters that Namal’s win is inevitable. He encouraged those who had left the party to return, asserting that Namal would undoubtedly emerge victorious.





Dispatch 5: Ranil Prioritises Country Over Party

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that his presidential campaign focuses on advancing policies for national progress rather than engaging in political battles. He acknowledged Namal Rajapaksa’s right to make decisions for his party’s future while emphasising his own commitment to the country’s future.





Dispatch 6: People’s Struggle Alliance Unveils Umbrella Symbol

Nuwan Bopa’s People’s Struggle Alliance revealed its voting symbol for the presidential election – the “Umbrella” – at the Colombo Public Library. Bopa announced his candidacy under this new symbol, highlighting the alliance’s commitment to addressing the nation’s issues.





Dispatch 7: Rishad Badiuddin’s Decision Pending

The All Ceylon People’s Congress, led by former minister Rishad Badiuddin, has delayed announcing which candidate it will support in the upcoming presidential election. The decision, expected on the 14th, will be influenced by current trends, with Badiuddin favouring either Sajith Premadasa or Ranil Wickremesinghe.





Dispatch 8: Dayasiri Supports Sajith

A faction of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, led by General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, has formally endorsed Sajith Premadasa for the presidential election. This announcement, made at Water’s Edge, highlights the division within the SLFP, with other factions supporting Ranil Wickremesinghe and Wijedasa Rajapakshe.





Dispatch 9: Harsha’s Political Lessons from Ranil

Colombo District MP Dr. Harsha de Silva from the Samagi Jana Balavega declared in Parliament that he learned politics from Ranil Wickremesinghe and harbours no personal animosity towards him. Despite enjoying camaraderie at events like the Royal Thomian match, de Silva highlighted policy differences as the basis for his political stance.





Dispatch 10: Anura Kumara as a Civilized Leader – Harini

MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, speaking after placing a deposit for NPP/JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, stated that the people have long awaited a leader capable of fostering a civilised governance. She emphasised the opportunity to elect such a leader in the coming weeks, reflecting the public’s eagerness for change.





Dispatch 11: Election Complaints and Candidates Update

The Election Commission reported 121 complaints related to the presidential election, with 41 filed at District Election Offices and 80 at the National Election Complaints Center. Additionally, 18 candidates have submitted security deposits, indicating a competitive race ahead.





Dispatch 12: NPP to Abolish Pensions for MPs and Presidents

Wasantha Samarasinghe, the national organiser of the National Trade Union Center, announced that under a National People’s Power government, former presidents and MPs would no longer receive pensions. Criticising Sri Lanka’s unique practice of granting pensions after just five years of service, Samarasinghe pledged to abolish these benefits to prevent the misuse of public funds.