Sri Lanka: Presidential Elections Dispatches – Issue 2

Today’s developments underscore the evolving scene of Sri Lanka’s presidential election, with new alliances and significant political shifts reshaping the race. The launch of the Samagi Jana Sandanaya and key changes within other factions reflect the strategic realignments as candidates vie for leadership.





Sajith Premadasa and his wife light the ceremonial lamp at the launch of the Samagi Jana Sandanaya alliance, symbolising a new era of unity and leadership. [Photo: SJB]





Samagi Jana Sandanaya Alliance Launched





The “Samagi Jana Sandanaya” (SJS), led by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), was officially launched today at Colombo’s Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium. The event, themed “Samata Jayak Samagi Ratak,” saw the formalisation of agreements with several key parties.





The alliance, backing Sajith Premadasa for president, includes the SJB, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (Dayasiri faction), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA), Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), “Nidahasa Janatha Sabhawa,” and Arjuna Ranatunga’s “Purawesi Handa.”









Described by SJB General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara as the largest in Sri Lankan history, the coalition aims to unify support for Premadasa. The SJB also outlined its policies today, positioning itself strongly for the upcoming Presidential Election.





Voting Symbols Gazette Pending





The Gazette containing the Voting Symbols for the candidates in the upcoming Presidential Election is expected to be released shortly. Election Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake has announced that it will be divided into two parts: Sub-document 01 will list the ballot marks allocated to registered political parties, while Sub-document 02 will detail the marks assigned to independent candidates.





NPP Criticises SLPP’s Presidential Candidate





At the Nuwara Eliya District Conference, Sunil Handunnenti, a member of the National Executive Committee of the National People’s Party (NPP), criticised the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) choice of Namal Rajapaksa as their presidential candidate. Handunnenti claimed that Rajapaksa’s nomination was a joke and labelled the move as a continuation of corruption and mismanagement. He argued that the public’s call for a change was ignored, and expressed disdain for the SLPP’s attempt to present Rajapaksa as a fresh choice.





Eight MPs to Lose Ministerial Positions





Reports indicate that eight state ministers from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna are set to resign from their ministerial posts. These ministers include D. V. Chanaka, Thenuka Vidanagamage, Shashindra Rajapaksa, Ashoka Priyantha, Mohan de Silva, Indika Anuruddha, Prasanna Ranaweera, and Siripala Gamlath. Their resignation is attributed to their decision not to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the forthcoming presidential election.





24 Candidates Have Deposited Security Money





As of the latest update, 24 candidates have paid the security deposit to contest the presidential election. The Election Commission revealed that two additional candidates, Anura Sidney Jayaratne and Dhananjaya Bandara Digalla, submitted their deposits on August 8. The candidates include 11 from recognised political parties, 12 independents, and one representing other political groups.





Election Commissioner Warns of Ballot Paper Length Issues









Election Commission Chairman R.M.A.L. Ratnayake has expressed concerns about the increasing number of candidates. He noted that if the list of candidates grows too long, it could complicate the design of the ballot papers, potentially leading to practical issues at polling stations. The length of the ballot could affect the voting process, requiring voters to spend more time in the booths.





Pavitra Vanniarachchi to Support Wickremesinghe





Minister Pavitra Vanniarachchi, a long-time supporter of the Rajapaksa family, announced her decision to back President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming election. In a letter to Namal Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of the SLPP, she cited personal reasons for her support, marking a notable shift in her political allegiance.





Alliance Supporting Wickremesinghe to be Announced





State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna revealed that an alliance backing Ranil Wickremesinghe’s independent presidential candidacy will be formally announced in Colombo on August 14. The number of MPs supporting Wickremesinghe has now reached 102.





Election Complaints Surge





The Election Commission has reported that the number of complaints related to the presidential election has risen to 157. This marks a significant increase from the 20 complaints received in the previous 24-hour period ending August 8.





Election Officials Raid Ceylon Petroleum Corporation





Election Commission officials, accompanied by police, conducted a raid on the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s Dematagoda head office. The raid was in response to a complaint concerning the issuance of new fuel station licenses and the introduction of a new manpower structure, amid the presidential election campaign.





Postal Vote Applications Closing Today





The deadline for postal vote applications is today, August 9. Although the original deadline was August 5, it has been extended. The Election Commission has urged voters who have not yet applied to submit their applications at the nearest district election offices.