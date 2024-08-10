Bangladesh’s New Interim Government: Key Profiles

by A Special Correspondent in Dhaka





After four days of abstention, the interim government has been formed to navigate Bangladesh’s current perilous period. The inclusion of fresh faces in this interim setup marks a significant shift in the country’s political landscape, offering both hope and uncertainty. This essay profiles these new leaders, examining their backgrounds, ideologies, and potential impact on Bangladesh’s future.





Prof. Dr. Yunus, a Nobel laureate [ Photo: Special Arrangement]





The interim government of Bangladesh was established in response to a wave of deadly chaos that swept across the nation. This turmoil, marked by widespread protests, violence, and economic instability, has deeply shaken the country’s foundations. As the political scene became increasingly volatile, the need for a neutral, transitional government became apparent. However, the formation of this government was not without controversy, as traditional power structures were challenged, and a new set of leaders emerged.





Who Are the New Faces?









DR SALEHUDDIN AHMED: Dr Salehuddin Ahmed is a distinguished economist and academic, known for his tenure as the governor of the Bangladesh Bank from May 2005 to April 2009. Born in Old Dhaka and originally from Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria, Ahmed’s educational journey began at Dhaka Collegiate School and culminated in a PhD in Economics from McMaster University, Canada. His career commenced as a lecturer in economics at the University of Dhaka in 1970, after which he joined the Civil Service of Pakistan, later serving in various administrative roles within the Bangladesh government. Over the years, Dr Ahmed has held significant positions such as Managing Director of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, and Director-General of both the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development in Cumilla and the NGO Affairs Bureau under the Prime Minister’s Office. Currently, he is a professor at BRAC Business School.





AF HASSAN ARIFF: AF Hassan Ariff is a seasoned legal expert with extensive experience in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. His legal career began at the Calcutta High Court in 1967, before moving to Dhaka in 1970 to practice law at the High Court. Ariff served as the Attorney General of Bangladesh from October 2001 to April 2005 under the BNP-led government and was the legal adviser to the caretaker government from January 2008 to January 2009. Throughout his career, Ariff has been associated with numerous high-profile roles, including advising various government departments and agencies such as the Roads and Highways Department, the Bangladesh Bank, and the University Grants Commission. He currently serves as an adviser to the Dhakeshwari National Temple Complex and is a member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration.









BRIG GEN (RTD) M SAKHAWAT HUSSAIN: Brigadier General (Rtd) M Sakhawat Hussain is a former election commissioner and a retired brigadier general of the Bangladesh Army. He was commissioned into the Pakistan Army in 1966 and later joined the Bangladesh Army after the country’s independence in 1972. Hussain holds a postgraduate degree in strategic studies from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, and has trained at prestigious institutions including the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Dhaka and the United States Army Command and General Staff College. His career in the military includes serving as a lieutenant colonel in the Military Operations Directorate. Post-retirement, Hussain has become an individual researcher on national security, an author of 26 books, and a columnist. He is currently an honorary research fellow at the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at North South University.









M TOUHID HOSSAIN: Md Touhid Hossain is a former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh with a distinguished career in the Bangladesh Foreign Service, which he joined in 1981. Born on February 1, 1955, Hossain completed his master’s degree in history from the University of Dhaka. His diplomatic career includes serving as the Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Foreign Secretary from 2006 to 2009, and High Commissioner to South Africa in 2012. Hossain is also a commentator on international affairs, regularly contributing to media outlets such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo. He has authored research papers on regional and international relations, with a focus on Bangladesh’s diplomatic challenges and opportunities.









FARIDA AKHTER: Farida Akhter is a prominent rights activist, particularly known for her advocacy of women’s rights and ecological agriculture. Born in Chattogram in 1953, she graduated with a degree in economics from Chittagong University. Since the 1980s, Akhter has been at the forefront of women’s rights activism and is the executive director of UBINIG, a policy research organisation dedicated to social transformation. She is also the president of Narigrantha Prabartana, a women’s bookstore and publication house. Akhter gained national attention for her fierce protest against the 1995 rape and murder of Yasmin Akhter by the police, an incident that led to widespread demonstrations. She has authored several books on women’s struggles and remains a vocal advocate for direct elections to reserved seats in parliament.





SHARMEEN MURSHID: Sharmeen Murshid is an election expert and the CEO of “Brotee,” an organisation that monitors elections in Bangladesh. A strong advocate for free and fair elections, Murshid has dedicated her career to strengthening democratic institutions in the country. She is the daughter of Khan Sarwar Murshid, a renowned intellectual and diplomat, and Nurjahan Murshid, a journalist and social activist. During the Liberation War in 1971, Sharmeen was a member of a cultural troupe that performed for freedom fighters and war-affected people, an experience documented in the famous film “Muktir Gaan.” Today, she continues to work towards upholding democratic values through her role at Brotee and her involvement in cultural initiatives.









SYEDA RIZWANA HASAN: Syeda Rizwana Hasan is a Supreme Court lawyer and the chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA). A vocal advocate for environmental justice, Hasan has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award and recognition as one of TIME magazine’s 40 Environmental Heroes of the World. Born on January 15, 1968, Rizwana has played a pivotal role in advancing environmental protection in Bangladesh. In addition to her legal work, she serves on the boards of several NGOs, including BRAC and RDRS. Rizwana holds an honours and master’s degree in law from Dhaka University and began her career at BELA in 1993.





NURJAHAN BEGUM: Nurjahan Begum is one of the early pioneers of the Grameen Bank, closely working with Muhammad Yunus during its formative years in 1976. Born in the Chittagong district, she was instrumental in organising rural women into Grameen Bank’s grassroots groups, at a time when women had limited public participation. Over the years, Nurjahan held various key positions at Grameen Bank, including serving as the general manager and later as the acting managing director after Yunus’s retirement. She has also served as the principal of Grameen Bank’s Central Training Institute. Nurjahan’s contributions to microfinance and women’s empowerment have been recognised with several international awards, including the Susan M Davis Lifetime Achievement Award.









DR ASIF NAZRUL: Dr Asif Nazrul is a professor at the University of Dhaka’s law department and a prominent human rights defender. Born in 1966, Nazrul earned his LLB and LLM from the University of Dhaka and later completed his PhD in International Law from the School of Oriental and African Studies in 1999. A former government officer and journalist, Nazrul is also a popular columnist, known for his outspoken views on constitutional and international legal issues. He has served as a consultant to various international organisations and actively supported the recent anti-quota student movement in Bangladesh. His work has made him a significant figure in the country’s legal and human rights landscape.





ADILUR RAHMAN KHAN: Adilur Rahman Khan is a Supreme Court lawyer and a leading human rights activist in Bangladesh. He co-founded Odhikar, a rights organisation dedicated to monitoring human rights violations in the country, in 1994. Despite facing legal challenges, including a two-year imprisonment over a report on police actions during a Hefazat-e-Islam rally, Khan remains committed to his work in human rights. He was also a deputy attorney general during the last tenure of the BNP-led government. Khan’s activism has positioned him as a key figure in Bangladesh’s struggle for human rights and justice.





BIDHAN RANJAN ROY PODDER: Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder is a psychiatrist and former director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Dhaka. Born in Sunamganj in 1964, he pursued his medical education at Sir Salimullah Medical College. Podder has held various significant positions in the field of mental health, including serving as the director of psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital from March 2020 to July 2023. He now practices in Mymensingh and continues to contribute to the field of mental health in Bangladesh.





FARUK-E-AZAM: Faruk-e-Azam is a decorated naval commando and a key figure in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Born in Chattogram’s Hathazari upazila, Faruk was a sub-commander in the historic “Operation Jackpot,” a major attack on the Pakistan occupation forces in Chattogram port. After completing his Higher Secondary Examinations in 1971, Faruk joined the navy and played a crucial role in the liberation struggle. He later became an organiser of the first Bijoy Mela in Chattogram in 1989 and has been actively involved in the Forum for Planned Chattogram. Faruk’s contributions to Bangladesh’s independence are commemorated with the Bir Pratik award, one of the nation’s highest military honours.









AFM KHALID HOSSAIN: AFM Khalid Hossain is a professor in the department of Quranic Science and Islamic Studies at the International Islamic University Chittagong. He is also the Nayeb-e-Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh and an advisor to Islami Andolan Bangladesh. Born in 1959 in Babu Nagar village, Hossain earned his MA and BA from Chittagong University and later completed his PhD in 2006. His career includes significant academic roles, such as head of the Islamic History and Culture Department at Omar Ghani MES College and principal of Satkania Alia Madrasah. Hossain is also a prolific writer and editor, having contributed to various Islamic publications and the Islamic Encyclopedia at the Islamic Foundation.





SUPRADIP CHAKMA: Supradip Chakma is a human rights and peace activist from Bangladesh’s Chattogram Hill Tracts. Born in Rangamati in 1984, Chakma has been a vocal advocate for the rights of indigenous peoples and has worked with various organisations to promote peace and reconciliation in the Hill Tracts region. His work has focused on addressing the issues faced by the indigenous communities, including land rights, cultural preservation, and access to education. Chakma has also been involved in several initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue and understanding between the different ethnic groups in the Hill Tracts, contributing to the region’s overall peace and development.





NAHID ISLAM: Nahid Islam is a key figure in Bangladesh’s student movement, instrumental in the events that led to Sheikh Hasina’s ousting. A master’s student in sociology at Dhaka University, he is one of the youngest government advisors. Nahid is the member secretary of Ganotantrik Chhatra Shakti, a group formed by breakaway members of Chhatra Odhikar Parisahd. His activism has led to severe repercussions, including alleged abduction and torture by law enforcement. He first gained prominence during the 2018 quota reform protests and later ran for a position in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, though he eventually distanced himself from the group.





ASIF MAHMUD: Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyian is a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s student protests, notably during the quota reform movement that escalated into an anti-government campaign, leading to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s administration. A master’s student in linguistics at Dhaka University, Asif coordinated the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and faced detention by the Detective Branch for his activism. His political journey began with the 2018 quota reform protests. In 2023, he was elected president of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad but resigned after five months due to constitutional violations by the central leadership. He then became the convener of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti. Asif was born on July 14, 1998, in Cumilla.





Challenges Ahead





The inclusion of these new faces in the interim government brings both promise and potential pitfalls. On one hand, their diverse backgrounds and fresh perspectives could offer innovative solutions to Bangladesh’s pressing issues. On the other, their relative inexperience in navigating the treacherous waters of national politics could lead to missteps that exacerbate the current crisis.





One of the primary challenges facing this interim government is the need to balance reform with stability. The new leaders must address the deep-rooted issues that have contributed to the current unrest, such as corruption, inequality, and political disenfranchisement, without further destabilizing the nation. This delicate balancing act will require not only political acumen but also a willingness to engage in dialogue with all stakeholders, including opposition parties, civil society, and the general populace.





The Road to Recovery





The interim government’s success will ultimately be measured by its ability to guide Bangladesh through this tumultuous period and lay the groundwork for a more stable and prosperous future. This will require more than just effective governance; it will demand a restoration of public trust in the political process. The new faces in the government, with their diverse expertise and commitment to change, have the potential to lead this charge.





However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. The deadly chaos that precipitated the formation of this government is a stark reminder of the fragility of Bangladesh’s political system. The new leaders must not only address the immediate crises but also work towards long-term solutions that prevent such turmoil from reoccurring.