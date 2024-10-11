The Absurdity of Political Stamps: Why We Must Reject This Wasteful Spectacle





In a baffling and tone-deaf move, the Sri Lanka Postal Department has chosen to waste public money by releasing two commemorative stamps featuring the faces of Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Minister Vijitha Herath. Supposedly issued to mark World Postal Day, this absurd gesture is nothing more than a glaring example of political vanity, wrapped in the guise of a ‘celebration’. This is not about honouring public service but idolising politicians who, as of yet, have no claim to any such commemoration. Both individuals are yet to face the public mandate in the upcoming elections, yet their faces are being plastered on stamps as if they have already secured their places in history.





As a Turkish proverb warns, “An empty can makes the most noise,” and this act exemplifies the emptiness at the heart of our political culture. Harini Amarasuriya, who climbed to power not through the people’s vote but by virtue of her inclusion on a national list, is now the Prime Minister thanks to sheer political luck. Vijitha Herath, on the other hand, has climbed the political ladder with more effort, but neither can justify their sudden elevation to the status of national symbols. The people of Sri Lanka did not elect these two to be immortalised on stamps, and yet, here we are—wasting public funds on their undeserved glorification.





An African proverb says, “A man who uses force is afraid of reasoning,” and this sentiment is reflected in this ridiculous display of political idolatry. It is unlikely that either Harini or Vijitha personally demanded this homage, but they bear responsibility for the unnecessary indulgence. The Postal Department, funded by the public, has spent resources celebrating politicians, rather than paying tribute to the hardworking postal workers who keep the country’s communication infrastructure running. This misuse of public money is not just offensive, it is emblematic of the disconnect between our leaders and the people they claim to serve.





Let us not fool ourselves: this is not a mere harmless gesture. This is part of a larger culture in which political figures are exalted at the expense of the people they represent. As the Sri Lankan economy struggles, and the average citizen battles inflation and daily hardship, we are being asked to celebrate two politicians who have done nothing of note yet, and who are still to be tested in the upcoming elections. This is not leadership. This is political theatre of the most cynical kind.





Around the world, we have seen the dangers of political worship. History teaches us that leaders who seek to elevate themselves prematurely often do so to distract from their inadequacies. Whether it was Mao Zedong’s cult of personality in China or the grotesque self-adulation of Nicolae Ceaușescu in Romania, such spectacles are designed to create an illusion of power and inevitability. Our own history is no exception. We have witnessed certain personalities who were desperately lacking in intelligence but highly adept at body politics. They desired to have every national construction named after them and even went so far as to print national currency with absurd political photographs to demonstrate their power. Today, the people have decided their path, and nature has determined their fates. Therefore, the new government must not follow this disastrous and shameless path. We must resist the temptation to glorify politicians who have not earned it and instead hold our leaders to the standard of service they are meant to provide.









This act is an insult to democracy. The upcoming elections are the true test of Harini and Vijitha’s worth, not a stamp issued by a government department. A leader must earn respect, not demand it through superficial tokens. As an Asian proverb wisely puts it, “The emperor is far away, but the mountains are high.” Our leaders sit atop their pedestals, removed from the realities of ordinary life, and this distance is only widened by absurd acts of self-glorification like this.





Harini Amarasuriya seems to be desperately attempting to emulate the political characteristics of the late Mangala Samaraweera, a respected and seasoned leader who tragically passed away due to Covid-19. However, what she fails to grasp is that Mangala’s rise was shaped by a complex set of circumstances that she neither understands nor shares. Mangala was a political heavyweight, deeply rooted in Sri Lankan politics, and known for his ability to navigate its treacherous waters with both charisma and a genuine commitment to progress. His legacy is not just about the words he spoke or the symbolic gestures he made—it was built on years of hard-earned political maturity, international diplomacy, and a fearless stance on issues others avoided.





Harini, on the other hand, has arrived at the helm through sheer luck, without the battle-hardened experience Mangala had. By mimicking his rhetoric and borrowing certain actions, she reveals her political immaturity and her failure to understand that leadership is not about copying popular figures but about forging one’s own path. Mangala’s legacy offers lessons to be studied and learned from, not parroted by those who have yet to face the crucible of public judgment. Her shallow imitation only highlights her unpreparedness for the role, and it is an insult to a leader whose political vision was forged in a vastly different—and far more challenging—era. The stamps drama is but a simple incident, and there are more yet to come.





The cost of printing these stamps, borne by the people of Sri Lanka, is just the beginning. The true price we pay is the erosion of accountability in our political system. When politicians are celebrated without having proven their worth, when they are placed on pedestals before they have earned the people’s trust, it sets a dangerous precedent. It normalises a culture where power is worshipped rather than questioned. As we approach the elections on 14 November, this incident should serve as a warning to voters: do not be swayed by these shallow attempts at creating political icons. Instead, demand real leadership, real service, and real accountability.





The Postal Department’s decision to print these stamps is a wasteful, reckless act that exemplifies the very worst of our political culture. The people of Sri Lanka deserve better than this farce. It is time to reject the hollow glorification of politicians who have not yet earned the people’s mandate. As the African saying goes, “When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.” It is not Harini and Vijitha’s faces that need to be stamped onto our future, but rather the realisation that democracy thrives only when we resist the urge to idolise and instead hold our leaders to account.





In two months, the people will finally have their say. Let these stamps serve not as souvenirs, but as symbols of what we must reject: the blind worship of politicians, the misuse of public money, and the hollow spectacle of leadership.