Sri Lanka: Presidential Elections Dispatches — Issue 7

As Sri Lanka approaches its pivotal presidential election, the landscape is abuzz with a flurry of statements, promises, and controversies. This dispatch provides a comprehensive overview of the latest developments from various candidates and political factions, offering insights into their strategies, public engagements, and the regulatory framework governing their campaigns.





New Election Spending Limits Announced





The Election Commission has released a special gazette notice outlining new regulations for presidential election campaign spending. Candidates are permitted to spend up to 186 crore rupees on campaign activities. According to the notice, 60% of this amount may be allocated directly to the candidate, while the remaining 40% can be used by the candidate’s political party or group. This announcement, issued on the 19th of August, aligns with Section 03 of the Election Expenses Regulation Act No. 03 of 2023. Candidates are required to submit a detailed report of their election expenditures to the Election Commission within 21 days following the announcement of the results.





President Wickremesinghe Addresses Rajapaksa Candidacies









President Ranil Wickremesinghe recently commented on the current presidential race, noting that while there are numerous Rajapakses in Sri Lanka, the three Rajapaksa candidates—Lakshman Namal Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa, and Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe—are not aligned with his campaign. Speaking on social media, President Wickremesinghe contrasted the present political landscape with July 2022, questioning whether the situation has improved or worsened. He acknowledged the support of Pohottuwa, which was crucial for government operations, but stated that the election signifies a new chapter. He further criticised local economy ideologies promoted by parties like Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna ( now National People’s Power), advocating instead for a more open approach, citing successful examples like Singapore and Hong Kong.





Anura Kumara Dissanayake Predicts Victory





Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the National People’s Power (NPP) presidential candidate, confidently projected that his party will secure over 50% of the vote in the upcoming election, with a potential rise to 60-70%. Speaking at a press conference at the People’s Liberation Front headquarters in Pelawatte, Dissanayake analysed past election results and asserted that the NPP is well-positioned to surpass 51% of the vote. He also highlighted his commitment to addressing the economic crisis by promising a monthly subsidy of at least ten thousand rupees to struggling families. Dissanayake emphasised the need for a systematic approach to rebuilding the country, with a focus on converting power plants to natural gas to reduce electricity costs.





Tamil National Alliance Faces Internal Dispute





The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) is grappling with significant internal discord as it deliberates on which presidential candidate to support. A recent meeting of the Central Committee in Vavuniya escalated into a heated debate, with differing opinions emerging on the preferred candidate. The situation intensified when a confrontation between a former MP and another party member led to a disruption, prompting one leader to abruptly leave the meeting. The TNA has decided to finalise its candidate choice after reviewing the manifestos of the leading candidates.





Sarath Fonseka’s Independent Campaign Launches





Sarath Fonseka, now an independent candidate running under the Lantheruma (lantern) symbol, held his first presidential election rally yesterday (Aug.18). However, the event was poorly attended, with fewer than ten participants. Fonseka, elected to Parliament by the Samagi Jana Balavega, is making a bid for the presidency as an independent contender in the upcoming election.





Election Commission Receives Over 600 Complaints





The National Election Commission has reported receiving 631 complaints related to the 2024 presidential election up until 4:30 PM on August 18th. Of these, 65 complaints were filed in the 24-hour period ending on August 18th, citing violations of election laws. The Commission is currently reviewing these complaints as part of its oversight role in the electoral process.





Sajith Premadasa Unveils Investment Strategy





Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has outlined plans to revitalise Sri Lanka’s investment climate by transforming the Presidential Secretariat into a “ONE STOP SHOP” for rapid investor approvals. Speaking at a rally in Nawalapitiya, Premadasa highlighted his vision for fostering economic growth through streamlined processes and encouraging factory setups in Niamgam Divisional Secretariat Division Sisara. He drew on the previous successful implementation of this concept during Mr. Ranasinghe Premadasa’s tenure and reiterated his commitment to initiating production industries across the Kandy district’s twenty divisional secretarial areas.