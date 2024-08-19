Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election and the Absence of Women

Editorial





As Sri Lanka braces for its presidential elections on September 21, the stage is set for a troubling display of ambition marred by glaring exclusion. Out of the 40 initial candidates, with one withdrawing, the race now features 39 contenders—all men. This stark absence of women among the presidential candidates is not just a disservice to half the population but a profound betrayal of the nation’s democratic values.





Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Sirimavo Bandaranaike (L) laughs with President of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah during the opening session of the Commonwealth Prime Ministers' in London on July 9, 1964 in London. (Photo by CENTRAL PRESS / AFP)





Sri Lanka once led the world in progressive politics, proudly electing Sirimavo Bandaranaike as the world’s first female head of state in 1960. This landmark achievement underscored the country’s potential to champion gender equality on the global stage. Yet, the current electoral landscape reveals a deeply troubling regression. The glaring omission of women in the presidential race is not merely an oversight but a reflection of systemic barriers that prevent women from ascending to high-profile positions.









The irony is palpable and disheartening. A nation that once set the benchmark for female political leadership now stands devoid of any female representation in its highest political contest. This failure highlights a broader issue within Sri Lankan politics—a systemic disregard for gender parity. Women are not only underrepresented but are systematically discouraged from pursuing influential roles.





Compounding this disheartening reality is the financial burden imposed on candidates. As previously noted, the exorbitant costs associated with running for president create a significant barrier, exacerbated by the absence of any mechanism to recover these expenses. This financial strain places an undue burden on potential candidates while the electorate remains frustrated by the lack of genuine representation and participation.









The current election process resembles a farcical exercise, underscoring a failure to address the deeper issue of gender inequality in Sri Lankan politics. Historical figures like Sirimavo Bandaranaike should inspire contemporary leaders to embed gender diversity as a core element of their political frameworks. Instead of advancing this legacy, the present political environment appears to be regressing.





Sri Lankan politics is trapped in a paradox: a history of groundbreaking achievements overshadowed by a present that fails to honour its own legacy. As the country approaches the elections, it is essential to recognise that democratic progress transcends the mere act of holding elections—it demands that these elections reflect the full diversity and aspirations of the populace.





Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” For Sri Lanka to genuinely uphold its democratic ideals, it must ensure that women are afforded the opportunity to dream and lead at the highest levels. The absence of women in this presidential race starkly illustrates the urgent need for reform and a renewed commitment to gender equality in politics.





As the nation heads to the polls, it is crucial for Sri Lankans to confront this disheartening reality and demand meaningful change. The current state of affairs not only tarnishes the nation’s democratic credentials but also undermines its commitment to progress and inclusivity. Sri Lanka must rise to the challenge and ensure that its elections truly represent all its people, embodying the principles of equality and fairness that have been pivotal to its democratic journey. The lack of female candidates is more than a political failure—it is a stark indicator of societal decay. Only through a concerted effort to include women in all levels of political participation can Sri Lanka hope to reclaim its place as a leader in democratic progress.