



by Victor Cherubim





Who would have believed that nearly 80 years after the Battle of Kursk between Russia and Germany during World War II, a similarly fierce conflict would unfold, this time with Ukraine fighting Russian forces?





Scenes inside the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, in August 2024, about two weeks after the start of Ukraine's incursion. (Courtesy)





As the saying goes, “history repeats itself.” The Kursk offensive has reignited Ukraine’s momentum, and according to military analysts, this strategy holds significant value in warfare.





Moscow recently witnessed one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks as fighting intensifies in Kursk and eastern Ukraine.





Russia is playing a shrewd game, able to draw on resources from North Korea, Iran, Chechnya, and increasingly, China, while Western manufacturers struggle to keep up with supply demands.





In response to the threat of further Ukrainian drone strikes, Russian authorities have closed all airports in two northern cities. Flights were cancelled and airspace restricted over Murmansk and Apatity, both South Arctic cities that have largely been untouched by the war until now.









Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Poland ahead of his trip to Ukraine, with talks expected to focus on security and the ongoing conflict.





As a crack Ukrainian force, including some of its top brigades, pushes deep into Kursk on the 15th day of its incursion, it becomes apparent that the Russians are deliberately resisting the urge to redeploy their regular formations to counter the Ukrainian advance. Instead, according to military observers, Russia is sending young conscripts with minimal training and little heavy weaponry.





These same Pentagon observers predict that Russia and Ukraine are heading toward a stalemate within the next six months. Meanwhile, UK Ministry of Defence spokesmen suggest that the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk has exposed a shortage of Russian personnel. This assessment could be influenced by Ukraine’s attacks on three bridges in Kursk, as well as the destruction of newly constructed pontoon bridges across a strategic river crossing.





However, Russia has its own plans. Its army has captured several villages in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. The village of Zhelanne, located between the frontline cities of Donetsk and Pokrovsk, has fallen into Russian hands.





One thing is certain: the outcome of this conflict will shape the world for years to come.





Kyiv remains resolute, believing there is still much at stake. In a strange parallel to World War II, the Kursk offensive seems to have made Russia stronger.