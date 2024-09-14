Breaking: Anura Dissanayake’s Economic Vision Similar to Pol Pot’s Policies, Warns Dayan Jayatilleka

The interview covers a wide range of topics, including the situation in Bangladesh following Hasina’s ousting after her 15-year regime amidst bloody social upheaval, the implications of Narendra Modi’s third consecutive term in India, the situations in Ukraine and West Asia, and China’s growing global influence.

by Our Political Affairs Editor





As Sri Lanka prepares for its ninth presidential election on September 21, the nation stands at a pivotal juncture that could reshape its political and economic future. The election comes amidst intense political upheaval, following the ousting of the previous president and the rise of new leadership through constitutional means. Out of the thirty-nine candidates, one has passed away, leaving the contest among several prominent figures.





Dr Dayan Jayatilleke [ File Photo]





In an exclusive interview with Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka, Sri Lanka’s leading political scientist, we explore the intricacies of the election and its potential implications. Dr. Jayatilleka, an esteemed scholar and diplomat with extensive experience in political science and high-stakes diplomacy, offers a penetrating analysis of the current political landscape. His critique includes a stark warning about Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s economic proposals, which he likens to the disastrous policies of Pol Pot, suggesting that such radical changes could lead to significant instability. In contrast, Dr. Jayatilleka views Sajith Premadasa’s economic plan more favorably.



