Damaged Public Properties Must Be Repaired for People’s Welfare in Bangladesh





by Anwar A. Khan





All mega-development projects constructed by the Sheikh Hasina government were heavily damaged by some planted hooligans disguised as anti-discrimination activists during July-August 2024.





More specifically, it was a well-prepared, well-planned, and meticulously executed scheme involving billions of US dollars, orchestrated by the dreaded Western spy agency CIA in conjunction with allies like Prof. Dr. Yunus, Jamaat-e-BNP, Pakistan’s vile spy agency ISI, and some extreme right-wingers. This conspiracy led to the unlawful ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024.





Bangladesh: Museum honouring Hasina’s father, torched

May peace soon return to our Golden Bangladesh.





Bangladesh boasts a highly resilient economy that has withstood numerous internal and external shocks. When Bangladesh gained independence in 1971, it was the second poorest country in the world. However, in a relatively short period, the nation has transformed from a predominantly agrarian subsistence society into a global manufacturing hub, especially in the apparel sector. Additionally, the services sector has grown in tandem, contributing 51.04% to the GDP in FY 2023-24. These transformations have highlighted Bangladesh as one of the great development success stories.





A look at the annual growth rate of Bangladesh compared to its neighboring countries shows that while other nations saw fluctuations in their rates, Bangladesh maintained steady growth throughout the years. Even in 2020, when the world faced a downturn due to COVID-19, Bangladesh did not encounter major setbacks and handled the situation better than most nations. Additionally, Bangladesh’s economy is expected to outshine the economies of Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, becoming the 20th largest economy in the world by 2038.









Globally, there has been significant emphasis on the importance of infrastructure development, especially in developing countries like Bangladesh. Bangladesh recognized the importance of large infrastructure projects aimed at positioning the country as an investment hotspot in South Asia. Improving access to infrastructure services will boost economic activities and produce spill-over effects in various productive sectors. The potential economic impact for Bangladesh is expected to reach up to USD 35.5 billion by 2030. Bangladesh has prioritized enhancing its transport network, undertaking numerous infrastructural development projects to boost connectivity. The country’s first long-term development strategies also identified infrastructure as a key driver of sustainable growth. In alignment with these plans, Bangladesh has steadily progressed from constructing rural infrastructure to now building ambitious large-scale projects.









These rural infrastructure projects were aimed at accelerating economic growth and enhancing social benefits. Currently, transportation demand in Bangladesh is growing by about 8% per year, driven by population and economic development. To meet this rising demand, the interim government should focus on major infrastructure projects that aim to lay the foundation for a sustainable future. Investing heavily in these significant projects will spark the biggest investment surge in Bangladesh’s development history under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina. These projects are expected to transform the country’s economy by opening up new business opportunities and driving development.









For example, the Padma Bridge has connected 21 southern districts with the capital, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials needed for industrialization and is expected to boost GDP by 1.2 percent. The Matarbari port will enhance cross-border trade by providing efficient port services and better connectivity. If managed well, these key projects will effectively address Bangladesh’s infrastructure gaps, transport issues, and power shortages in a sustainable way. Following the success of these projects, the construction of the first subway in Dhaka, the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Project (DAEEP), MRT Line-1 and Line-5, a high-speed train between Dhaka and Chittagong, and the Cox’s Bazar runway extension are all set to be undertaken by the Interim Government.





Bangladesh is expected to gain significant economic and productivity benefits from its numerous large projects if properly managed. As Bangladesh moves towards becoming a strong economic presence globally, it is crucial to maintain a balanced approach for long-term economic stability. The importance of proper planning, evaluation, and implementation cannot be emphasized enough.





During the anti-quota movement from mid-July to mid-August 2024, at least 300 classrooms at Dhaka University were damaged by some unknown hooligans associated with the CIA, ISI, and their local affiliates, particularly Jamaat-e-BNP, Jamaat-Shibir-Hefazat-Hizbut Tahrir-Ansarullah Bangla Team, and others. Most of the fire attacks targeted state establishments, in other words, public properties meant for public benefit. Some criminals and terrorists were freed from Narsingdi Jail by these malevolent forces.









It is highly outrageous that the Bangladesh Television headquarters at Rampura, Disaster Management Office, Setu Bhaban, Department of Health office, and National Data Cable Centre at Mohakhali, Metro Rail, Elevated Expressway, BRTA offices, some regional offices of Dhaka North City Corporation, Passport Office in Narayanganj, Narayanganj City Corporation office, Rangpur Court, Department of Fisheries office in Rangpur, Gazipur City Corporation office, Gazipur DESCO office, Narsingdi Zilla Parishad Bhaban, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) offices, and Gulshan DC Traffic office were all torched. These are public properties valued at billions of dollars.





Those responsible are also so misguided that they destroyed all these mega establishments valued at billions of dollars, which were intended for the benefit of all people. The entire development landscape of Bangladesh, which was revolutionized almost to the level of any developed nation under the Sheikh Hasina government, has been severely impacted.





The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi was gutted, and the PM’s official residence ‘Ganobhaban’ was despoiled. This destruction should draw the immediate attention of the Interim Government. According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD), at least 113 establishments were targeted in arson attacks throughout the country from July 16-22, 2024, by individuals lacking moral scruples.









Bangladesh cannot be defeated by any felonious group! If the perpetrators of these horrific communal and reactionary acts are allowed to walk free, their venom will continue to harm the people of Bangladesh.





Bangladesh is meant for people of all religions to live together in peace with equal rights and dignity. In 1971, we created a humane Bangladesh through immense sacrifice so that people of all religions could live together in peace and dignity. Those who make disparaging comments against our brothers and sisters of other religions, including Hindus, will have no place in Bangladesh.





Normalcy has not yet returned to educational institutions, people are afraid to return to work, some banks are functioning again, and most factories have not resumed production.





The Interim Government must identify those who caused this mayhem during July-August 2024 and bring them to justice, ensuring that no innocent person, student, or anyone else is harassed. People’s confidence in the natural movement of life must be restored, but this is not yet happening. Rather, a terrible mob rule persists in Bangladesh. The mob is the most ruthless of tyrants. The land of Bangladesh, which we attained through the supreme sacrifice of 3 million people in 1971, is at risk of becoming a lawless society.





Anwar A. Khan is an independent political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh who writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs