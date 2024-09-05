Decades of Betrayal: Fate of Indian-Origin Tamils Under the Nehru-Kotelawala Pact

by Ram Kumar





In the verdant hills of Kollam, Kerala, where the lush green landscape stretches as far as the eye can see, there lies a story of betrayal and neglect that spans over half a century. The tale of the “lion cabins” in Kuzhathupula village paints a vivid picture of a community stranded between two nations, abandoned by promises made and hopes that were never fulfilled. This narrative extends beyond the borders of Kerala and Sri Lanka, touching on themes of statelessness, failed agreements, and the enduring struggle for justice and recognition.





Historic Moment: Shirma-Shathri Pact Signing Marks a New Era of Cooperation and Progress. [File Photo]





The roots of this story can be traced back to the mid-20th century when Sri Lanka, then known as Ceylon, enacted a series of legislative measures that had far-reaching implications for its Indian-origin Tamil population. The Sri Lankan Citizenship Act of 1948 was a significant legislative shift that stripped approximately 975,000 individuals of their Sri Lankan citizenship. These were predominantly Tamils who had migrated to Sri Lanka to work in the burgeoning tea and rubber plantations, contributing immensely to the country’s economic development.









The enactment of the Sri Lankan Citizenship Act was a response to the prevailing political and ethnic tensions in Ceylon. The post-colonial government, led by the United National Party under Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake, aimed to address the complexities of citizenship and ethnicity in the newly independent nation. However, this legislation resulted in severe humanitarian consequences, leaving a large segment of the population stateless and disenfranchised. The individuals affected were now without a nation to call their own, struggling to find a place in a world that had suddenly rendered them invisible.





In the wake of this crisis, the Indian and Sri Lankan governments sought to negotiate a resolution. The most notable of these agreements was the Nehru-Kothalawala Agreement of 1954. This agreement was designed to address the issue of statelessness by localising the registration of individuals and facilitating their repatriation to India. While the agreement was a step in the right direction, its implementation was marred by numerous challenges. Bureaucratic hurdles, political instability, and logistical issues hindered the effective execution of the agreement, leaving many individuals still trapped in a state of limbo.





The death of Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964 marked a significant disruption in the process of resolving the issue. His passing led to a shift in diplomatic dynamics, and Sri Lanka’s then Prime Minister, Sirima Bandaranaike, faced the challenge of navigating a new path to address the unresolved issue. This led to the signing of the Sirima–Shastri Agreement on October 30, 1964. This agreement was a comprehensive attempt to resolve the crisis by granting citizenship to 300,000 individuals while repatriating 525,000 others to India.





The Sirima–Shastri Agreement was hailed as a landmark resolution, receiving international acclaim for its ambitious approach to a complex problem. However, despite the positive intentions behind the agreement, its implementation fell short of fully addressing the needs and rights of those affected. The agreement, while significant, did not provide the complete resolution that many had hoped for.





The residents of Kuzhathupula village, located in the Kollam district of Kerala, have borne the brunt of these unresolved issues. The village, which became home to many displaced individuals from Sri Lanka, is marked by the so-called “lion cabins” – temporary shelters that have, over the decades, become enduring symbols of neglect and broken promises. These cabins, initially intended to be temporary solutions, have persisted for decades, housing individuals who were promised a new beginning but have instead faced continued hardship.





The cabins, measuring approximately ten by ten feet, were constructed in the 1970s as a short-term measure to provide relief to those displaced by the earlier agreements. However, these makeshift accommodations have become a symbol of the failure to address the underlying issues faced by the displaced individuals. The harsh reality of life in these cabins is a stark contrast to the promises made by the Indian and Sri Lankan governments.





Venthiya Sivanadi, a 58-year-old resident of Kuzhathupula, exemplifies the struggles faced by many. Sivanadi moved from Welimada in Sri Lanka to Kerala in 1971, carrying with him the hope of a fresh start. However, over the years, that hope has been overshadowed by the harsh realities of his living conditions. Sivanadi recalls the initial optimism that accompanied their arrival in Kerala, but as the years passed, the reality of their situation became apparent. Despite the promises made to them, Sivanadi and his family have continued to live in cramped quarters, struggling to make ends meet on a meagre pension of Rs. 1000 per month. The inadequacy of this pension highlights the broader issue of systemic neglect faced by the residents of Kuzhathupula.





Kollam, Kerala: Indian-Origin Tamils' Ongoing Struggles Amidst Harsh Realities of Life in Their Ancestral Homeland. [ Photo: Ram Kumar]





Similarly, Meenakshi Amma, a 60-year-old resident who relocated in 1972, has faced her own set of challenges. Despite her tireless work in the rubber plantations, she has struggled to achieve economic stability. Living with her daughter and granddaughter in a cramped cabin, Amma faces constant difficulties due to inadequate income and limited access to medical care. Her story is a testament to the ongoing struggles of those who were promised a better life but have instead endured continued hardship.





The younger generation in Kuzhathupula also faces significant challenges. S. Mohan, a 30-year-old resident, represents the struggles of the younger demographic. Born in India and working in the plantations, Mohan faces discrimination and limited opportunities. His daily wage of Rs. 403 reflects the inadequate compensation for his work, and his efforts to provide a better future for his children are hindered by financial constraints. Mohan’s story highlights the generational impact of the unresolved issues faced by the community.





S. Sivanadi, another young resident, sheds light on the difficulties faced by the younger generation in Kuzhathupula. Despite their long-standing presence in India, they continue to face systemic issues such as limited job opportunities and inadequate wages. The challenges faced by the younger generation underscore the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the community’s issues, including providing better economic opportunities and improving living conditions.





The story of the “lion cabins” is not just about poor living conditions but also about the systemic failure to address historical injustices. Both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments, while making some efforts to resolve the issue, have fallen short of providing lasting solutions. The community’s ongoing struggle for dignity, basic rights, and a better life underscores the need for a more robust and empathetic approach to addressing their plight.





The issue of statelessness and displacement extends beyond the borders of Kuzhathupula village. It is part of a broader narrative of historical injustices and unresolved conflicts that affect millions of people worldwide. The failure to address these issues comprehensively not only perpetuates the suffering of those affected but also undermines the principles of justice and human dignity.





The story of the “lion cabins” in Kuzhathupula village highlights the lasting effects of political decisions and the urgent need for compassionate, equitable solutions to historical injustices. Decades of hardship and broken promises reveal the necessity of meaningful action to address these systemic issues, offering a path toward healing and a just future for all.





The story of the “lion cabins” is a powerful reminder of the long-lasting impacts of political decisions and the importance of addressing historical wrongs with compassion and commitment. The residents of Kuzhathupula village have endured decades of hardship and broken promises, and their continued struggle highlights the need for meaningful action to address their plight.





Addressing the issues faced by the residents of Kuzhathupula requires a multifaceted approach. It involves not only improving living conditions but also addressing the broader systemic issues that have contributed to their current situation. This includes providing better economic opportunities, ensuring access to education and healthcare, and addressing the historical injustices that have led to their current state.





The Indian and Sri Lankan governments must take responsibility for addressing the unresolved issues and fulfilling the promises made to the displaced individuals. This involves not only honoring the agreements signed in the past but also taking proactive steps to address the ongoing challenges faced by the community. The promises made to the residents of Kuzhathupula must be honored, and their voices must be heard in the process of seeking justice and resolution.





In a broader context, the story of Kuzhathupula village serves as a microcosm of the struggles faced by many displaced and stateless communities around the world. It highlights the need for a more equitable approach to addressing issues of displacement and statelessness and underscores the importance of ensuring that promises made to affected individuals are fulfilled. The plight of the residents of Kuzhathupula village is a reminder of the enduring impact of historical injustices and the need for continued efforts to address these issues with empathy and commitment.





As we reflect on the future, it is crucial to recognise the lessons from this story and work towards creating a more just and inclusive world for all. The experiences of the residents of Kuzhathupula village are a testament to the need for a more compassionate and equitable approach to addressing historical wrongs and ensuring that promises made are fulfilled. By honouring the promises made and addressing the underlying issues faced by the community, we can begin to heal the wounds of the past and create a better future for all.





The story of the “lion cabins” is not just a local tale but a part of a larger narrative of struggle and resilience that spans across borders and generations. It serves as a powerful reminder of the need for justice and compassion in addressing historical injustices and ensuring that the rights and dignity of all individuals are upheld. As we move forward, it is essential to approach these issues with empathy and commitment, recognising the lessons of the past and working towards a more just and equitable future for all.





Ram Kumar is an award-winning journalist and the News Editor at Express Newspapers Ceylon Ltd, where he oversees the daily Tamil medium publication, Virakesari.