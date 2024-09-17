Editorial Summaries of Weekly Newspapers on Presidential Elections





As Sri Lanka heads towards its presidential election on September 21, the political climate is highly uncertain, with no clear frontrunner in sight. The nation’s leading English medium newspapers have weighed in on the situation, scrutinizing the candidates’ backgrounds, the hurdles they face, and the potential consequences for the country’s future. Here are key takeaways from the editorials of Colombo’s major English-language weeklies: Sunday Island, Sunday Times, Sunday Observer, and Sunday Morning.





Almost 17 million of the 22 million Sri Lankans are eligible to vote in September [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]





Sunday Island‘s editorial examines the primary candidates: President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, and NPP/JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Wickremesinghe is acknowledged for restoring stability after the post-Aragalaya turmoil, despite the contentious nature of his ascent and the economic strife during his early tenure. The decline of the UNP and Wickremesinghe’s ties to the Rajapaksa party remain contentious issues. Premadasa is noted for his split from the UNP and the formation of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), which has garnered significant backing. Yet, the influx of SLPP defectors into both the Wickremesinghe and Premadasa camps raises doubts about their electoral strength. The NPP/JVP is credited for its robust campaigning and organizational might but remains tainted by its violent history.









Sunday Times‘s editorial underscores the unpredictability of the election, marked by a fragmented political field and a third force diluting the traditional opposition vote. President Wickremesinghe’s economic stabilization efforts post-2022 are highlighted, but his dependence on the SLPP attracts criticism for perceived corruption. Premadasa is portrayed as striving to reclaim the UNP’s leadership, styling himself after his father. The JVP/NPP’s rebranding has appealed to younger voters unfamiliar with its violent past. The editorial calls for voter discernment, reminding them of the pitfalls of empty campaign promises.





Sunday Observer focuses on the need for an overhaul of Sri Lanka’s bloated public service, which employs over 1.5 million individuals in a nation of 22 million, despite critical staff shortages in key sectors like education and health. The election places public servants in the spotlight, given their electoral significance. However, the feasibility of candidates’ promises of salary hikes and benefits is questioned amid the country’s shaky economic recovery. The editorial criticizes perks like duty-free car permits for public servants, contrasting them with the heavy taxes on the general populace. It stresses the urgency of reforming State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), plagued by inefficiency and corruption, advocating for joint ventures and privatization. It concludes by advocating for a balanced economic approach that avoids the extremes of socialism and capitalism.









Sunday Morning emphasizes the gravity of the upcoming election, framing it as a critical juncture for Sri Lanka’s future. It urges voters to make informed, rational decisions based on careful evaluation of the candidates’ policies, past performances, and support teams, given the fragile state of the nation’s economy and governance. The editorial criticizes the electorate’s historical tendency to trade votes for short-term gains, resulting in a cycle of discontent and protest. It calls for stricter laws to ensure a significant portion of electoral promises are fulfilled, underscoring the need for accountability, transparency, and justice in recovering stolen assets. Highlighting the nation’s dire economic situation, it stresses that Sri Lanka cannot endure another failed presidency, portraying this election as pivotal to the country’s recovery.





The upcoming presidential election is depicted as a decisive moment for Sri Lanka, with far-reaching implications for its governance, economy, and future trajectory. The editorials collectively call for a discerning, well-informed electorate capable of making choices that transcend personal biases and emotional impulses.