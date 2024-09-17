Exclusive: Latvia Set to Expedite Release of Russian Fertilizer Shipment to Sri Lanka





by Our Diplomatic Affairs Editor





The Embassy of the Republic of Latvia in New Delhi, which also oversees matters related to Sri Lanka, has issued a statement addressing recent publications in the Sri Lanka Guardian concerning the ongoing situation involving the vessel Asian Majesty, currently moored in the Bay of Riga. The vessel, which contains a valuable cargo of mineral fertilizer, is set to head to Sri Lanka to offload its shipment soon.





[File Photo: Port of Riga, Latvia]









The Embassy’s statement addresses inaccuracies in two articles published on September 4 and September 10, 2024, which alleged that Latvia was blocking the shipment. The Embassy categorically refutes these claims, stating that they are unfounded and do not reflect the reality of the situation. According to the Embassy, Latvia has been actively facilitating the shipment and has not taken any actions to delay the vessel’s progress.









Latvia’s commitment to this process dates back to a decision made on December 6, 2022, following a request by the UN Secretary General. In response to the challenges arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, the Latvian government supported the donation of the fertilizer to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Latvia has since ensured that all necessary permits were made available to support the donation process. The removal of the vessel Asian Majesty, which contains approximately 55,000 tons of fertilizer, has been deemed a top priority due to the potential environmental risks associated with its prolonged stay in the Gulf of Riga.





Currently, the United Nations is working with Sri Lanka on the logistical aspects of transferring the fertilizer from Riga to Sri Lanka. This process is expected to conclude soon, allowing the vessel to set sail for its destination. Latvia has reiterated that it will be the first to celebrate when Asian Majesty departs the Bay of Riga.





In a broader context, the Embassy criticized the narrative that attributes global food and fertilizer shortages to sanctions. According to the statement, these shortages are a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Embassy emphasized that EU member states are collaborating with the United Nations, particularly the WFP, to ensure that fertilizers in EU ports, including those owned by Russian companies, are delivered to the countries where they are most needed.