Forging Stronger Ties: Reflecting on Malaysia-Sri Lanka Relations

by Badli Hisham Adam





Editorial Note: The following speech, delivered by High Commissioner Badli Hisham Adam during Malaysia’s 67th Independence Day celebrations, reflects the profound spirit of national unity and his dedication to strengthening Malaysia-Sri Lanka relations.





On this auspicious day, we gather under the resplendent banner of our beloved Jalur Gemilang (the Malaysian Flag) to celebrate the National Day of Malaysia. This year, we embrace the profound theme of “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka” (Malaysia Madani: Independent Spirit), a testament to our nation’s enduring spirit, rich heritage, and unwavering commitment to unity and progress. As we mark this 67th anniversary of our independence, we honour the indomitable courage, visionary foresight, and sacrificial devotion of our forebears, whose efforts have woven the fabric of a free and prosperous Malaysia.





Distinguished guests gather for the Malaysia-Sri Lanka Independence Day celebration in Colombo recently [Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]

Dear fellow Malaysians, our independence was not a gift, but a hard-earned triumph, borne of the sweat, blood, and tears of countless patriots—our leaders, soldiers, and citizens alike. Their sacrifices, often paid with their very freedom, underscore the immense value of our liberty. Today, we walk in their shadows, ever grateful for their unwavering resolve and boundless love for our homeland.





To the vibrant youth of Malaysia, as we stride forward into the future, it is imperative to remember that our independence was forged through immense struggles. While the burdens of the past may not rest on your shoulders, it is your sacred duty to cherish these hard-won freedoms and carry forward the torch of unity, dedication, and progress for our beloved nation.









To our cherished Sri Lankan partners, today is not only a celebration of our national pride but also a golden opportunity to fortify the enduring bonds between Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Our two nations share a tapestry woven with threads of historical ties, cultural exchanges, and mutual respect. As we celebrate the National Day of Malaysia here, we reaffirm our commitment to elevate this relationship to unprecedented heights.





To the enterprising communities of Malaysia and Sri Lanka, the horizon is bright with potential for deeper economic cooperation. By harnessing our unique strengths, we can create a thriving landscape of trade and investment, fostering shared prosperity. Collaborative ventures in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and technology will be the pillars upon which we build our bilateral economic future.









To educators and cultural ambassadors, education and cultural exchange are the bridges that connect our souls. By expanding scholarships, student exchange programs, and joint research initiatives, we enrich our educational landscapes and strengthen the cultural bonds that bind us. Through art, music, and heritage, we deepen our mutual understanding and appreciation.





To the stewards of tourism in both nations, tourism is a vibrant realm where Malaysia and Sri Lanka can flourish together. By enhancing connectivity and crafting joint tourism initiatives, we can invite more to witness the beauty of our lands, boosting our industries and nurturing people-to-people ties. Sustainable tourism practices will ensure that our natural and cultural treasures endure for future generations.





Dear fellow Malaysians, our celebration today is beautifully aligned with the theme of Malaysia’s National Month, “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka.” This encapsulates a free spirit, national pride, and the essence of unity. MADANI—symbolizing “Civil”—reflects our dedication to a just, democratic, and inclusive society where every Malaysian, irrespective of race or creed, works in harmony for the common good. This concept is the beacon guiding us towards a brighter, more sustainable future.





To all Malaysians, let us, in the spirit of our forefathers, raise the Jalur Gemilang high as a beacon of our pride and loyalty. This simple act is a tribute to the sacrifices of the past and a testament to our unity and unwavering commitment to our nation’s future. From government halls to private enterprises, from bustling cities to serene villages, let us unite in showing our collective pride in being Malaysian.





To our friends in Sri Lanka and dear fellow Malaysians, as we celebrate this momentous day, let us remember that our journey towards independence and progress is built on the bedrock of unity, sacrifice, and mutual respect. Together, guided by the spirit of “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka,” let us forge a Malaysia that is just, prosperous, and inclusive.





On behalf of the High Commission of Malaysia in Sri Lanka, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Malaysians and friends of Malaysia here in Sri Lanka. Let us celebrate the National Day of Malaysia with pride and a renewed commitment to our shared values and aspirations.





Selamat Hari Kebangsaan! Happy National Day of Malaysia!





Badli Hisham Adam is the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Sri Lanka