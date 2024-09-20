Hacked Lebanon: When Tradecraft Met Spycraft





Editorial





Lebanon is under siege—not from a visible enemy marching across borders, but from a covert onslaught that has turned everyday devices into instruments of death. In a chilling blend of tradecraft and spycraft, the recent wave of explosions targeting Hezbollah’s electronic communications devices has raised the spectre of a new kind of warfare, one that operates at the nexus of consumer markets and espionage.





Lebanon has been rocked by a series of devastating explosions over the past two days, leaving at least 26 people dead and thousands more injured. The photo shows an ambulance transporting a wounded man to the American University of Beirut Medical Center on September 17, 2024. [Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today]

These attacks are not merely a tactical strike against a militant group; they represent a profound violation of trust in global commerce. Items as mundane as pagers and walkie-talkies—manufactured by companies like Icom and Gold Apollo, but possibly manipulated by shadowy third parties—have been weaponised with chilling precision. In a single moment, devices meant for communication became instruments of assassination, leaving in their wake death, chaos, and a terrified populace. Reports suggest that these devices were tampered with well before reaching Lebanese soil, pointing to a long-term, sophisticated espionage operation.





The involvement of state actors, particularly Israel’s Mossad, is widely suspected. This represents a paradigm shift in the world of espionage—where the supply chain itself becomes a battleground, and products intended for civilian use become Trojan horses of death. From an intelligence standpoint, the operation, if indeed carried out by Mossad, could be considered a chillingly successful mission, displaying a level of ingenuity and technical prowess that has redefined the possibilities of modern espionage. But from a civilian perspective, it is nothing short of a horror show. The sanctity of everyday life has been shattered, leaving Lebanese citizens in a state of perpetual fear, wondering if the next device they touch could be their last.





Today’s Lebanon serves as a harrowing reminder that any nation can become a target in this new age of warfare. The reality is that we are all hackable—our devices, our systems, and ultimately, our very lives.





The broader implications of these attacks extend far beyond Lebanon’s borders. They signal a dangerous new era where trust in the global market is weaponised. When consumer goods can be infiltrated and turned into lethal devices, the security breach is not just technological but existential. This is a wake-up call to developing countries that rely on imported technology, often from Western markets. The veneer of safety and reliability that comes with established brands can no longer be taken at face value. When the products we buy can be co-opted into the tools of statecraft, every purchase becomes a potential security risk.





The manufacturers implicated in this incident, like the Japanese firm Icom and Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, have distanced themselves, stating that the models involved were discontinued or produced under third-party licences. However, this only raises further questions about the integrity of international supply chains and the ease with which they can be compromised. In an age where the boundaries between consumerism and conflict blur, how can any nation safeguard its people from such insidious threats?





Israel’s history of high-stakes operations is well-documented, with a legacy stretching back decades. Notable instances include Operation Finale in 1960, during which Israel captured Adolf Eichmann, a key architect of the Holocaust, in Argentina. Another significant operation, Operation Wrath of God, unfolded between 1972 and 1992, targeting those responsible for the Munich Olympics massacre, where Israeli athletes were taken hostage and killed by a Palestinian militant group.





In Operation Diamond in 1966, Israel orchestrated the defection of an Iraqi pilot, who flew a Soviet-made MiG-21 fighter jet to Israel. This operation not only provided invaluable intelligence but also allowed Israel to study its adversary’s technology directly, highlighting the lengths to which Israel would go to ensure its security.





The assassination of Imad Mugniyeh in 2008 stands out as another complex operation. Mugniyeh was a top commander in Hezbollah and was killed in a meticulously planned operation that involved multiple intelligence agencies and significant resources. His death marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.





More recently, as we mentioned in our yesterday’s editorial, the Stuxnet virus, discovered in 2010, exemplified a new era of cyber warfare. This sophisticated malware targeted Iran’s nuclear programme, disrupting the operation of centrifuges and setting back its nuclear ambitions significantly. Stuxnet marked a shift in how states engage in conflict, moving from conventional warfare to the digital realm.





Yet, the use of everyday consumer electronics as a vector for attack represents an alarming evolution. It signals that the covert war is no longer just about intelligence gathering or targeted killings; it’s about infiltrating the very fabric of civilian life. For Hezbollah, these attacks have exposed a critical vulnerability. The group’s supply chain has been infiltrated at a fundamental level, challenging their ability to operate securely. But the ramifications go beyond the battlefield. This breach has sown seeds of distrust and paranoia among the civilian population, who now fear that any device—be it a walkie-talkie, pager, or even a solar panel—could be rigged to explode.





In the aftermath, Lebanon stands at a precipice. The country is already grappling with economic collapse, political turmoil, and the lingering effects of the 2020 Beirut port explosion. This latest wave of violence threatens to further destabilise an already fragile state. The psychological impact is profound, instilling a fear that permeates every aspect of daily life.





Hezbollah has vowed retaliation, and the risk of escalation looms large. With Israel hinting at the start of a “new phase” in its conflict with the group, the region teeters on the brink of a broader confrontation. The spectre of war looms, not just in the traditional sense of armed conflict, but in this new, insidious form of technological warfare where every device is suspect, and every transaction could be a trap.





The situation remains highly volatile, and the Lebanese armed forces are scrambling to neutralise potentially compromised devices. They have conducted controlled explosions of suspicious items, highlighting the urgent need to restore a sense of safety to a beleaguered populace. The chaos unleashed by these attacks threatens to destabilise Lebanon further, a country already grappling with economic collapse, political turmoil, and the lingering aftermath of the 2020 Beirut port explosion.





In this new age of espionage, the rules have changed. Tradecraft and spycraft have merged, creating a landscape where trust is a commodity and security is an illusion. For Lebanon, and for the world, the lesson is clear: in the covert war of the 21st century, nothing is as it seems, and no one is truly safe. The future may hinge on our ability to navigate this treacherous landscape, where every signal, every device, could be a prelude to violence, and every transaction a potential betrayal.





Today’s Lebanon serves as a harrowing reminder that any nation can become a target in this new age of warfare. The reality is that we are all hackable—our devices, our systems, and ultimately, our very lives. The illusion of security is just that: a delusion, built on a fragile facade of trust in technology and commerce. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, we must confront the unsettling truth that today’s conflicts can easily spill over into our own countries, turning us into unwitting participants in a global game of espionage and betrayal. The fear that grips Lebanon today could easily extend to any nation tomorrow, underscoring the urgent need for vigilance and resilience in the face of evolving threats.