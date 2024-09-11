Moral Catastrophe in Sri Lanka: Justice Failures in Child Sexual Abuse





Editorial





A grave scandal has erupted in Sri Lanka, exposing a profound moral and judicial crisis. The arrest of M.R. Vidura, principal of Gotamigama Kanitu College, for abhorrent acts of sexual abuse against minors reveals a deeply entrenched rot within our institutions. The horrors of his alleged crimes—sordid abuse, coercion, and violence against vulnerable children—reveal a betrayal so profound it threatens the very fabric of our moral integrity.





The response from our justice system and law enforcement has been alarmingly inadequate. While Vidura’s arrest on August 22, 2024, was a necessary initial step, it has proven woefully insufficient. The subsequent failures—highlighted by delays in processing crucial evidence, such as the principal’s cell phone and computer—underscore a disturbing negligence that erodes public trust and exacerbates the victims’ trauma. The sluggish handling of this evidence and the apparent mishandling of critical information reveal a systemic failure that compounds the suffering of those already wronged.





Office of M.R. Vidura, principal of Gotamigama Kanitu College [Images Provided by United Human Rights Organization ]

The incomplete investigation and overt attempts by officials to cover up the scandal only deepen the injustice. The inexcusable failure to arrest key figures, including the acting principal and other accomplices, coupled with efforts to intimidate and influence witnesses, signals a profound corruption that pervades our institutions. This scandal is not merely an indictment of individual failings but a damning critique of a system that has prioritised convenience and corruption over the safety and rights of its children.





Adding to this deplorable scenario is the ethically bankrupt behaviour of certain defence lawyers. In a realm where the pursuit of truth and justice should be paramount, some legal practitioners have shamefully reduced their roles to profit-driven endeavours. Their relentless pursuit of financial gain at the expense of the victims’ dignity reflects a deep-seated moral decay. Defending such a reprehensible figure as Vidura for monetary rewards demonstrates a profound disregard for human rights and the suffering of innocent children.





The involvement of multiple lawyers, particularly those linked to non-governmental organisations, in defending such a morally indefensible character highlights a disturbing trend. The integrity of the legal profession is being compromised by financial incentives, betraying the values it is meant to uphold.





The country faces a critical question: How can we, as a society, navigate this morass of corruption and systemic failure? The erosion of moral and legal standards is not confined to isolated incidents but signifies a pervasive issue demanding comprehensive reform. The authorities must reaffirm their commitment to justice and human rights. The future of our nation depends on our ability to address these egregious injustices with the urgency and integrity they demand. The children of Sri Lanka deserve nothing less than a system that genuinely protects, respects, and upholds their fundamental rights.