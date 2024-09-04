NATO Member Turkey Seeks BRICS Membership

Turkey has formally requested to join the BRICS group, a coalition of major emerging economies, according to a statement from Omer Celik, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), on Tuesday. This move marks a significant shift in Turkey’s foreign policy as it seeks to strengthen its position within a bloc perceived as a counterbalance to Western-dominated global structures.





Celik noted that while Turkey has yet to take definitive actions to meet the criteria for BRICS membership, “a process is underway.” If accepted, Turkey would be the first NATO member to join the group, which was originally founded as BRIC by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009. South Africa’s inclusion the following year expanded the group to BRICS. Recent additions to the group include Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their meeting at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)





The desire for BRICS membership is part of a broader strategy articulated by President Erdogan to diversify Turkey’s international alliances. Erdogan has frequently expressed his intention for Turkey to participate in influential global platforms, including BRICS. This aspiration was echoed by Celik during a press conference, emphasizing the alignment of Turkey’s foreign policy goals with those of BRICS.





Erdogan, who participated in a BRICS summit in South Africa in 2018, recently reiterated his vision of Turkey developing robust relations with both Eastern and Western countries. He underscored that BRICS membership is not seen as a substitute for Turkey’s ongoing bid to join the European Union. However, EU accession talks, which began in 2005, have stalled significantly due to concerns over Turkey’s human rights record following a 2016 coup attempt.





Despite this, Turkey has continued to foster a close relationship with Russia, even amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This diplomatic balancing act highlights Turkey’s complex position in global geopolitics as it navigates its strategic interests across different spheres.