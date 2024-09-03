North Korea’s AI Ambitions: Persistent Global Collaborations Amid Sanctions

North Korea has been aggressively advancing its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in recent years, overhauling its legal and institutional frameworks and fostering specialized AI education. Despite these efforts, it’s unclear how well the nation is developing its own talent and acquiring the technology necessary for AI progress from outside its borders. Given that AI has potential military applications, it’s crucial to scrutinize North Korea’s international collaborations, particularly in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2321, which restricts scientific and technical cooperation with the country.





Kim Il Sung University





A recent report from 38 North sheds light on North Korea’s ongoing international partnerships in AI development. By analyzing co-authorships on AI research published in North Korean scientific journals and examining select case studies, the report aims to map North Korea’s position in the global AI arena. The findings are notable given the international sanctions and export controls that are supposed to limit such collaborations.





The report uses a keyword-based approach to analyze AI research, focusing on technical terms rather than broad concepts. This method draws from open-source publication data, including scientific journal articles and conference papers involving North Korean researchers from 2017 to 2023. Keywords were selected based on North Korean national AI standards and educational materials, providing a detailed view of North Korea’s research activities.





In terms of global AI research, North Korea is far from being a leading player. From 2017 to 2023, North Korea published only 161 AI-related articles, placing it 145th out of 160 countries. This is a stark contrast to top nations like China, which published around 860,000 AI-related articles during the same period. Although publication numbers do not solely reflect technical prowess, North Korea’s limited output suggests a gap in academic research compared to leading countries.





Despite these challenges, North Korea has managed to maintain collaborative efforts with institutions from at least 12 countries, including China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and the United States. China, in particular, has been a significant partner, involved in approximately 70 joint publications with North Korean researchers. The report also highlights collaborations with South Korean and US universities, raising concerns about the adherence to international sanctions.





Notable collaborations include a 2017 study with Chinese and American universities on adaptive control for sensorless motors, and a 2019 joint publication with South Korean researchers focused on improving optical character recognition systems. These partnerships indicate that, despite sanctions, North Korea continues to engage in meaningful AI research.





The persistence of North Korean collaborations with international institutions, especially those in China, underscores the need for vigilant monitoring of such activities. While there is no concrete evidence suggesting that these collaborations directly contribute to military applications, the potential for dual-use technology warrants ongoing scrutiny. Enhancing due diligence in international academic partnerships and ensuring compliance with sanctions are crucial to prevent the misuse of AI research.