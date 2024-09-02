From Mahinda Chinthanaya to Namal Vision: The Rajapaksas’ Next Political Mission

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential candidate and parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa emphasizes that fraud and corruption will be ended within three years under his government by implementing the country’s development process more efficiently and transparently. Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is working to build a developed country for the people of this country as the political force that can and has the desire to build the nation.





As the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Namal Rajapaksa made this statement at the launch of the Namal Vision manifesto, outlining the policy goals and innovation programs of his campaign.





Namal Rajapaksa kneels before his father, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the supreme leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, to present the manifesto as Sagara Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of the party, and other supporters look on. [SLPP Media]





The manifesto, consisting of 45 pages, is titled Namal Vision and presents the party’s programme from 2025 to 2035, under the theme “A Developed Country for You.” The event, held at the ITC Ratnadeepa Hotel in Colombo, was chaired by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna leader and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal’s father.





In his address, Namal Rajapaksa expressed his gratitude to the party’s founder and leaders, acknowledging the political legacy established by figures like S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike and D.A. Rajapaksa, who helped form the Sri Lanka Freedom Party based on the cultural values of the nation. He noted that the party continues to uphold this cultural and political legacy, positioning itself as a responsible political force that does not compromise its values for short-term political gain.





Namal Rajapaksa reiterated his party’s commitment to the country, referencing its achievements in ending the 30-year civil war and managing the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that despite various conspiracies to weaken the party, they have always made decisions with the country’s best interest in mind. He also highlighted his role as a representative of the modern generation, claiming the ability to lead Sri Lanka into an era of development.





A key promise in his manifesto is the doubling of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade. He drew comparisons with his father Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency, under which the economy grew from $20 billion to $85 billion between 2005 and 2015. Namal set a target to increase this to $180 billion, emphasizing that digitization would play a major role in this transformation.





Namal Rajapaksa stated that many of the nation’s problems could be addressed through digitization. His administration would focus on improving public services through technology, making them more transparent and reducing political interference. Public service transfers and salary adjustments would also be managed digitally, and Rajapaksa vowed to end the era of long queues by digitizing government services.





One significant proposal from his tenure as Minister of Technology was the introduction of the digital identity card. However, he noted that this initiative was stalled after 2020. Should he assume office, he promised to fully digitize government services within six months, utilizing the digital ID system.





In addition to modernizing government services, Rajapaksa outlined plans to simplify the country’s tax policy. He proposed reducing the number of tax classifications and increasing overall tax revenue through digitization. The focus would shift from indirect taxes to a more direct tax structure, ensuring the tax burden was manageable for the people while enhancing the country’s fiscal strength.





On the issue of corruption, Rajapaksa stressed that converting the public procurement process to a competitive bidding system would minimize fraud. He also proposed integrating the informal economy into the banking system, thereby shrinking the “grey economy” and strengthening the country’s financial base.





Namal Rajapaksa spoke at length about the transformation of the country’s infrastructure and economy during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency, citing the construction of the Colombo Port City and the Lotus Tower as examples. He promised that, under his leadership, the Port City would evolve into a hub for international business, not only benefiting large corporations but also creating up to two million direct and indirect jobs over the next decade.





He argued that Colombo’s Port City would become a central business hub for South Asia, driven by a technological revolution and the establishment of technology villages across the country. Furthermore, Rajapaksa outlined plans to make Sri Lanka a financial headquarters for international economic transactions, leveraging the infrastructure already built.





Rajapaksa acknowledged the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and emphasized the need for government intervention to support the cooperative banking system, particularly in rural areas. His administration would strengthen rural banks by providing financial expertise and low-interest loans, enabling entrepreneurs to create more jobs and contribute to the national economy.





Turning to tourism, Rajapaksa expressed optimism about transforming Sri Lanka into a global travel hub, with ambitions to cater to 80 million passengers annually within the next 15 years. He promised to develop airport and port-centric passenger terminals, positioning Sri Lanka as a key player in international passenger transport and tourism. By doing so, the country could attract 5 to 10 million tourists annually.





Namal Rajapaksa also addressed the issue of energy security, criticizing the lack of progress in securing energy independence between 2015 and 2020. He pledged to prioritize energy security by advancing projects like the Uma Oya and Sampur energy plants. His administration would also focus on transitioning to green technology, with the goal of turning Sri Lanka into an energy-exporting nation.





Agriculture was another key topic in Rajapaksa’s speech, as he emphasized the need to cultivate every inch of arable land and protect the country’s fisheries. He criticized the practice of importing fish caught in Sri Lankan waters from abroad, asserting that his government would work to bolster the local fishing industry.





In the field of education, Rajapaksa envisioned transforming the system into one that is wisdom-centred and skill-oriented, designed to prepare students for the global job market. He set a target of creating 2 million jobs, both domestically and abroad, and stressed the importance of aligning education policy with these employment goals.





Healthcare also featured prominently in Rajapaksa’s address. He noted the need for infrastructure development, stating that his government would work with experts and associations in the health sector to strengthen the system and meet the country’s needs.





In discussing the Samurdhi movement, Rajapaksa emphasized that it goes beyond the provision of allowances, with the ultimate goal of creating entrepreneurs. He stated that Samurdhi beneficiaries would be empowered to become entrepreneurs themselves, helping the country move away from a dependency-based economy.





Rajapaksa acknowledged the rapid pace of digitization in the global economy and criticized the imposition of unnecessary regulations on young people working in the creative economy. He called for regulatory reforms to support the growth of the digital economy while safeguarding it from pyramid schemes and other fraudulent activities.





As he concluded his speech, Namal Rajapaksa declared that his government would work to build a new generation of leaders and a prosperous nation. He emphasized the importance of protecting cultural values, particularly those rooted in Buddhist traditions, while ensuring the unity of the country. He also highlighted the need for social reforms, including stricter laws to combat the drug menace, child abuse, and violence against women.





Rajapaksa reiterated his belief that the future of the country lies with its youth, and his government would empower them to build a better tomorrow. In his vision, Sri Lanka would become the most developed nation in Asia, with a government driven by new ideas and a desire to uplift the entire country.





The Namal Vision manifesto was formally presented to the Maha Sangharatna, ministers, academics, foreign diplomats, artists, and scholars, marking the beginning of Namal Rajapaksa’s campaign to lead Sri Lanka into a new era of development.