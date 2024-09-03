ICC Calls for Robust Governance Framework to Maximise AI Benefits

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is dramatically transforming industries across the globe by enhancing human capabilities in areas such as language processing, creative content generation, predictive analytics, and decision-making. As AI continues to shape both economies and societies, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has highlighted the critical need for a robust governance framework to ensure that its benefits are maximised while its risks are mitigated.





According to the ICC, four essential pillars are fundamental to effective AI governance from a business perspective. These include principles and codes of conduct, regulation, technical standards, and industry self-regulation. Each pillar plays a crucial role in fostering responsible, ethical, and trustworthy AI development. By adhering to these frameworks, businesses can drive innovation, ensure compliance, and build trust, all while contributing to sustainable and equitable growth.





Artificial Intelligence, defined broadly, involves technologies that simulate or extend human intelligence, enabling machines to perform tasks typically associated with human cognition, such as speech recognition, problem-solving, and decision-making. This capability holds the potential to significantly boost productivity and creativity across various sectors. AI encompasses a diverse range of subfields, including machine learning, neural networks, natural language processing, and robotics. For global consistency, the ICC endorses the OECD’s definition of an AI system, which describes it as a machine-based system that, based on the input it receives, generates outputs such as predictions, content, recommendations, or decisions that can influence physical or virtual environments.





AI’s transformative impact is evident in its potential to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The technology is reshaping global economies, industries, and societies by facilitating the automation of routine tasks and the development of sophisticated algorithms. In healthcare, for instance, AI’s ability to analyse large datasets is driving advancements in treatment development and patient care. In the fight against climate change, AI supports the integration of renewable energy sources, optimises resource consumption, predicts hazardous weather events, and aids in the discovery of low-carbon building materials. Additionally, AI enhances personalised access to information and resources, helping bridge the digital divide and providing global opportunities through online education and AI-powered translation tools.





However, the rapid advancement and popularity of user-friendly generative AI also introduce significant risks and challenges. These issues span various socioeconomic dimensions, including people’s rights, accountability, transparency, safety, competition, and inclusion. Addressing these risks is essential to maintaining the trust necessary for AI’s continued adoption and innovation. The ICC’s emphasis on robust AI governance underscores the need for a balanced approach that both fosters technological advancement and addresses potential challenges, ensuring that AI benefits society in a responsible and equitable manner.