Switzerland’s recent call for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in Sri Lanka is a glaring example of its hypocrisy. The Swiss ambassador to the UN, Jürg Lauber, has voiced alarm over Sri Lanka‘s new repressive laws and the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, echoing concerns raised by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Yet, before Switzerland continues to pontificate on human rights from its lofty perch, it must first confront its own deeply problematic record in similar matters.





Swiss Ambassador Jürg Lauber gave a statement at the 57th session of the Human Rights Council. [ Photo: Keystone /Salvatore Di Nolfi]





Two years ago, diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Sri Lanka were marred by the case of Ganiya Banister Francis, an employee at the Swiss Embassy in Colombo. Francis claimed to have been abducted and tortured by Sri Lankan State Security Services—an accusation that quickly attracted international scrutiny and was seized upon by Switzerland to berate the Sri Lankan government. Swiss officials accepted her claims at face value and granted her and her family political asylum.





However, the story took a dramatic twist when Francis confessed in the Colombo High Court that her allegations were fabricated. She admitted to concocting the abduction tale to tarnish Sri Lanka’s reputation and secure asylum in Switzerland. Her deceit, which was designed to exploit a politically charged climate and media frenzy, was laid bare when she was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for five years.





The ramifications of this falsehood were significant, severely damaging Sri Lanka’s international standing and reinforcing a narrative of state-sponsored human rights abuses. Yet Switzerland has maintained a conspicuous silence about the scandal’s fallout. It has neither issued a formal apology nor addressed the issue publicly, showcasing a disturbing lack of accountability for perpetuating a false narrative. This reluctance to confront its mistakes undermines Switzerland’s credibility and casts a long shadow over its calls for human rights investigations elsewhere.





Additionally, the case of Azad Maulana, whose testimony featured prominently in a Channel 4 documentary accusing Sri Lankan officials of involvement in the 2019 Easter bombings, warrants scrutiny. Maulana, heralded as a whistleblower, has used his position to launch attacks against the Sri Lankan government. However, his past, marked by allegations of extortion, recruitment of child soldiers, and financial fraud, raises severe doubts about his credibility.





Switzerland’s endorsement of Maulana’s narrative, without rigorous verification, has compounded the situation. By facilitating his visit to Geneva and allowing him to work in a UN agency, Switzerland has amplified Maulana’s dubious claims. This uncritical endorsement, coupled with a lack of thorough scrutiny, has significantly distorted the facts and further tarnished Sri Lanka’s reputation on the international stage.





Switzerland’s involvement in these controversies highlights a troubling pattern: a propensity to interfere in other nations’ internal affairs based on unverified claims and selective outrage. The support extended to Francis and Maulana, along with Switzerland’s subsequent silence and evasion of accountability, reveals a disturbing double standard.





Before Switzerland continues to condemn Sri Lanka or any other nation, it must first address its own dubious actions. The Swiss government needs to publicly acknowledge its role in the Francis scandal and reassess its support for questionable figures like Maulana. Failing to critically evaluate the backgrounds and motivations of such individuals undermines the credibility of its human rights advocacy.





In the realm of international relations, accountability must be consistently upheld. Switzerland’s current approach—marked by selective criticism and a failure to address its own missteps—seriously undermines the integrity of its human rights advocacy. For Switzerland to retain its reputation as a beacon of human rights, it must first rectify its own failings and engage in honest self-reflection. Mr Jürg Lauber, before you point fingers based on manipulative reports and ulterior motives, take a hard look at your own backyard to address the rot within.