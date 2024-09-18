The Emotional Politics of Sri Lanka: A Historical Trap

by A Concered Citizen





As Sri Lanka prepares for another crucial Presidential poll, the political scene is again set to change in an imbroglio. However, only the incumbent president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has weathered the storm and has been able to stabilize a country that is barely surviving. His administration, though under a lot of pressure, has maintained law and order. Yet, as history has shown us, the sentiments of the Sri Lankan voter have frequently been influenced by personalities. To fulfill its promises and bring about radical changes, these theories must appeal more to emotions than to reason. This emotional pull has often been at the expense of the country’s greater progress.





Supporters rally behind Anura Kumara Dissanayake at a spirited NPP event in Colombo suburb.

The Emotional Appeal in Sri Lankan Politics

Looking back at Sri Lanka’s political history, we see a recurring pattern: success driven by leaders who tap into the populace’s feelings, making psychological sentiments skyrocket to power rapidly. These leaders often appeal to the population’s anger, use rhetoric, and offer solutions and immediate relief. However, the effectiveness of such leadership styles has always left a dent in the country’s progress and led to further crises.





For instance, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s term had many dichotomous realities that are not well documented. His populist style, military victory over the LTTE, and ability to appeal to nationalist emotions earned him a lot of popularity. Still, his long-term tenure in governance was marked by poor economic policies and alleged instances of corruption. The strong wave of emotion that got him into office turned into a whirlpool when the day-to-day realities of his administration’s failures began to surface.





Similarly, other political leaders such as Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) of the National People’s Power (NPP) and the SJB’s Sajith Premadasa are capitalizing on the population’s frustrations. However, it has yet to be determined whether their claims correlate well with their actions.





The Role of Emotions in the Current Election

In the current campaign, AKD is targeting the youth, especially those who do not have the right to vote, and those fed up with the deep-rooted corruption in the country. His speeches are filled with plans and intentions to dismantle corrupt systems and start anew. Premadasa, on the other hand, focuses on social justice, promising to address the struggles of the poor and provide economic relief. Although both offer solutions to real issues, they are, once again, targeting the electorate’s hearts – much like a well-pumping heart supplies the organs and the rest of the body with blood, which it has drawn from food absorbed by the digestive system. The real question, however, is: What happens after the buzz of a major project fades?





Lessons From President Ranil Wickremesinghe

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s leadership, on the other hand, maintains a realistic policy and vision based on sustainable development. He may lack the emotional appeal that some of his opponents possess, but he has been a stabilizing force, bringing economic stability and maintaining international relations. This approach could help Sri Lanka avoid a deeper crisis.





Yet, Wickremesinghe’s perceived weakness may be his biggest strength. He does not endeavor to use charismatic appeals to manipulate voters’ emotions and guarantee the impossible. Instead, he offers a more administrative or logic-based approach. While this may not be popular with everyone, it has proven effective at times. This is a crucial aspect that Sri Lankans must consider as they head to the polls: Will they go for the passion presented by quick fixes, or will they prefer a longer-term plan?





The Trap of Emotional Politics

Contrary to popular belief, emotional politics is a dangerous trap that entices with quick success, obvious victory, attention, and excitement—all packed into a simple and easy solution. This kind of politics, where decisions are based on displays of emotion, is present in every country. Around the globe, aggressive-populist heads of state, often rallying behind nationalism, religion, or economic interests, frequently lead to cataclysmic consequences. In countries like Venezuela, Hungary, and Turkey, leaders who came to power through passionate appeals have led their nations into deeper dilemmas. For Sri Lanka, the downside of falling into this trap once more is too dangerous, especially since the country is yet to recover from one of the worst economic downturns in its history. The decisions made in the next election will shape the country’s direction for the next decade, if not longer.





The Way Forward

Sri Lanka needs leadership that goes beyond addressing surface-level emotional concerns. It requires a leader who can maintain stability while steering the country toward sustainable growth. President Wickremesinghe, despite his political baggage, has demonstrated his capability in this regard. The challenge for him now is to translate this in a way that resonates with the electorate and extends beyond the emotional appeal of his rivals. As Sri Lankans prepare for the next election, it is important to shift focus beyond the emotional appeal of candidates. To avoid the mistakes of the past, Sri Lanka must not vote for politicians who offer empty promises only to go back on their word, leaving the country with unworkable fixes. The future of the nation critically depends on decision-making processes that are informed by critical, analytical, and rational thinking—from those who speak for the nation and the people who will elect them.