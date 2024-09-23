Trump Win Will Make Geopolitics Less Turbulent

by N.S.Venkataraman





There appears to be an undercurrent of thought in the USA, and even in other parts of the world, that there could be better presidential candidates in the ongoing U.S. election. Trump faces several court cases. While Kamala Harris does not have this problem, her lackluster performance as Vice President is all too evident. In any case, the U.S. has only these two candidates to choose from.





Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland, the United States, Feb. 24, 2024. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)





While feverish election campaigns by both candidates are underway, several opinion surveys indicate that it is a closely fought election, making it difficult to predict the ultimate winner. It is a strange scenario in the U.S. that there are pledged voters in both the Republican and Democratic parties who will vote for their party’s candidate, irrespective of the candidate’s merit or the party’s policies. In such a scenario, neutral voters are the ultimate deciders in the election contest. While no one knows how many voters have pledged loyalty and how many are neutral, the result hangs in the balance at present.









A large section of the U.S. media, which is not known for objective analysis and impartial writing, seems to be siding with Kamala Harris. This could be due to Trump’s vituperative remarks against the media and his sharp rhetoric, which often borders on insulting. This has largely turned the media against him. However, the influence of the media on voter decisions appears to be marginal at best, as widespread suspicion of media neutrality exists among the public.





Performance of Trump:





Trump’s performance during his earlier presidency is clear for all to see. Under his leadership, the U.S. economy was robust and performed well, while Trump repeatedly stated that “America First” was his only priority. He made serious efforts to protect American industries and businesses from competition with China by imposing tariffs, which had some positive effects.





However, what is particularly significant is his decision to avoid conflicts in the world—he is certainly not a warmonger. His efforts to reach out to North Korean President Kim Jong-un, a sworn foe of the U.S., and to travel all the way to Singapore to promote peace and harmony, was a remarkable peace initiative that was not adequately applauded.









Many discerning people around the world now believe that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have occurred had Trump been president during the last four years. Perhaps, even the Israel-Hamas conflict could have been mitigated by Trump to some extent.





While Trump took controversial steps, such as withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and insisting that NATO countries contribute proportionately more to NATO forces as the U.S. has done, hindsight shows that Trump was not entirely wrong. Several decisions taken during the Paris Climate Conference and subsequent climate summits have not significantly reduced the intensity of the climate threat, with fossil fuel production and demand steadily increasing to date.









A significant initiative taken by Trump was his move to stop the flow of illegal migrants into the U.S. from Mexico by threatening to construct a large wall between the two countries. Though this suggestion was mocked by critics, it clearly demonstrated Trump’s determination to curb illegal immigration. Regarding migration, Trump also warned European countries about their liberal immigration policies, which have now proven to be a “Damocles’ Sword” hanging over Europe.





Another notable move was coining the phrase “Islamic Terrorism” (which he mentioned in his speech at the UN) and his pledge to combat such terrorist acts. Today, such terrorism continues to cause violence and bloodshed around the world. Trump has certainly committed himself to eradicating Islamic terrorism once and for all.





Performance of Kamala Harris:





While Trump’s performance record is clear, Kamala Harris’s record as Vice President must be evaluated within the context of Joe Biden’s administration, as she is a part of it. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues primarily because the Biden administration wants the war to persist until Russia is defeated. Tremendous suffering has occurred in European countries due to the disruption of gas and oil supplies from Russia, and NATO countries have been forced to follow U.S. policy. Certainly, NATO countries in Europe would be looking forward to the day when the war ends. It is likely that Kamala Harris would pursue the same policies as the Biden administration, meaning geopolitical tensions would persist if she were elected president.





Moreover, there is no evidence that Kamala Harris has taken a strong stance against illegal immigration or the threats posed by Islamic terrorism. There is also no indication that she has introduced policies that differ significantly from those of the Biden administration.









In short, a vote for Kamala Harris would essentially be a vote in favor of continuing the policies and methods of the Biden administration.





The U.S. is No Longer the U.S. We Knew:





Today, while the U.S. maintains its superpower status, it is no longer the U.S. the world once knew. The U.S. government is widely viewed with suspicion around the world due to its actions and inactions.





The recent upheaval in Bangladesh, where the U.S. is accused of playing a mischievous role in creating internal turbulence, and rising suspicions in India about U.S. support for anti-Indian forces such as the Khalistan movement, are too glaring to ignore. In fact, it is reported that senior U.S. officials recently invited Khalistan leaders for candid discussions and openly assured them of full U.S. support.





All things considered, one can expect that a Trump presidency would bring more stability to global geopolitics and potentially restore a certain level of sanity to U.S. foreign policy.





While Trump may continue to make sharp and vitriolic remarks that could offend some, a holistic evaluation of his administration suggests that a Trump presidency could offer a higher quality of leadership than a Kamala Harris administration.