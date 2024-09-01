Yes, We Ran Away from Corrupt Rogues: Sajith

As Sri Lanka prepares for its crucial election on September 21st, Premadasa addressed key issues, including the necessity for a people’s mandate, the devastating effects of economic mismanagement, and his vision for Sri Lanka’s recovery.





Sajith Premadasa, the leader of Sri Lanka's Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) [File Photo]

The political context of Sri Lanka is turbulent. In 2022, the nation experienced a massive economic collapse, which led to the resignation of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Their departure, marked by widespread protests, culminated in the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe, a nominated MP, as president. As Premadasa explains, this was not a true reflection of the people’s will but rather a compromise among political elites, a “replacement president” chosen by parliamentarians who had lost the public’s trust.





The Case for a People’s Mandate





Premadasa, in his conversation with India Today, emphasized the importance of having a government with a genuine mandate from the people. He argued that the current administration under Wickremesinghe lacks legitimacy because it was not elected by the population but rather selected by parliament. The leader of the opposition criticized this process as undemocratic, emphasizing that Sri Lanka needs an elected leader who truly represents the people’s aspirations.





According to Premadasa, Sri Lanka is not only facing a political crisis but also an economic “Armageddon” that has deeply impacted its 22 million citizens. His choice of words is stark but deliberate, reflecting the urgency of the situation. The country’s financial bankruptcy and economic downturn, caused by ill-advised policies, have left millions in poverty, leading to widespread hardship. Premadasa calls for a significant shift away from the status quo, and he positions himself as the candidate capable of making that change.





Economic Catastrophe and a Path to Recovery





Premadasa’s central focus is on the economic crisis that has left Sri Lanka in dire straits. He points out that the very same individuals who were responsible for the economic collapse are now attempting to govern again through the coalition that brought Wickremesinghe to power. He asserts that Sri Lanka needs a new direction, and his party’s policies are built on what he calls “middle-of-the-road” principles.





This centrist ideology, rooted in social democracy, envisions a social market economy where wealth generation is paired with policies that address inequalities. Premadasa emphasizes the need to avoid both extremes—right-wing neoliberalism, which he argues exacerbates inequality, and left-wing socialism, which he believes is inefficient in addressing the country’s complex economic challenges. His goal is to implement rational, evidence-based policies that are inclusive, with state intervention aimed at achieving social equity and fair wealth distribution.









A key component of Premadasa’s economic vision is what he describes as a “people-led, people-supported programme” focused on growth and development. He stresses the importance of having a precise and concise plan backed by the public, one that avoids the pitfalls of crony capitalism and kleptocracy. Premadasa’s criticism of the current government is sharp, accusing it of fostering a culture of corruption and self-enrichment while ordinary Sri Lankans continue to suffer.





Wickremesinghe’s Response and Premadasa’s Retort





One of the most contentious moments in the interview came when Chengappa asked Premadasa about Wickremesinghe’s accusation that he had abandoned the country during its moment of crisis in 2022. Wickremesinghe, once a compatriot of Premadasa, had claimed that he “saved the country” while Premadasa and others ran away. Premadasa responded with a strong rebuttal, stating that he and his allies fled not from responsibility, but from the “rogues” and the “corrupt political system.”





He accused Wickremesinghe of cozying up to the Rajapaksa family, the very politicians whose policies, according to Premadasa, bankrupted Sri Lanka. He painted Wickremesinghe as complicit in the economic collapse and suggested that the president’s claims of stabilizing the country were hollow. While Premadasa acknowledges that Wickremesinghe may have provided “stability” for the political elites, he argues that this has come at the cost of further impoverishing the people.









Premadasa further criticizes Wickremesinghe’s alliances, particularly with the Rajapaksas, whom he describes as benefiting from a “quid pro quo” arrangement in which stolen assets remain unaccounted for. The opposition leader also dismisses Wickremesinghe’s claims of economic progress, calling them “election gimmicks” that fail to address the root causes of Sri Lanka’s problems.





The Case for Premadasa: Policy, Leadership, and Vision





When asked why he believes he is the right person to lead Sri Lanka out of this crisis, Premadasa confidently states that his party has the best policies, decision-making structures, and team. He contrasts his party’s approach to that of the current administration, emphasizing that the SJB is focused on delivering results and “walking the talk.”









He also takes aim at Wickremesinghe’s claim that his administration has delivered stability, arguing that the current government’s so-called stability has come at a high cost for ordinary Sri Lankans. Premadasa points to growing poverty, unemployment, and the closure of small and medium-sized businesses as evidence that the country is far from stable. Instead, he argues, the administration’s policies are sowing the seeds for future unrest, particularly as millions of Sri Lankans face increasing economic hardship.





In terms of his own vision for economic recovery, Premadasa stresses the importance of growth, exports, and foreign direct investment (FDI). He believes that by focusing on these areas, Sri Lanka can alleviate poverty, create jobs, and boost consumption, ultimately leading to a more vibrant economy. His approach is pragmatic, emphasizing the need for collaboration with international partners to secure a more sustainable financial package for the country.





Foreign Policy: Navigating India and China





The conversation also touched on Sri Lanka’s foreign relations, particularly with India and China. Premadasa expressed his belief in engaging with all countries that provide competitive advantages to Sri Lanka, but he highlighted the importance of Sri Lanka’s relationship with India. This relationship, he noted, is based not only on proximity but also on historical and cultural ties, making it essential for Sri Lanka’s future.





While Premadasa acknowledges the presence of China as a major player in the region, he emphasized the need for a balanced approach to foreign relations. His goal is to ensure that Sri Lanka’s external relationships are guided by national interests and that these relationships yield mutual benefits. He also noted that foreign policy must be driven by data and facts, reflecting the broader theme of evidence-based decision-making that runs through his campaign.





A Turning Point for Sri Lanka





As Sri Lanka approaches its pivotal presidential election, Sajith Premadasa has positioned himself as a candidate who offers a clear alternative to the current administration. His critique of the Wickremesinghe government is uncompromising, painting it as illegitimate, corrupt, and out of touch with the needs of ordinary Sri Lankans. At the same time, Premadasa presents a vision for the future that is centered on economic recovery, social equity, and pragmatic foreign policy.