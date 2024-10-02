Bibile’s Dream, Our Collective Failure

Editorial





As we reflect on the anniversary of Senaka Bibile’s death, we are confronted with a sobering reality: the very ideals he championed have been betrayed, twisted, and abandoned. Once a beacon of hope and equity in healthcare, Sri Lanka now stands as a cautionary tale of a system ravaged by the very forces that Bibile sought to combat. The ashes of his revolutionary vision are scattered among the ruins of a healthcare system that was once a global model of success but is now plagued by the twin scourges of political corruption and the self-serving machinations of trade unions.





Dr Bibile with the Staff-State Pharmaceuticals Cooperation in 1974 [File Photo]





In the philosophical tradition, one might ask: What is the value of a man’s life’s work when it is sacrificed at the altar of greed? Bibile dedicated his life to ensuring that healthcare was not a commodity reserved for the privileged, but a fundamental right accessible to all. His Rational Use of Medicines policy was a radical shift away from profit-driven models that prioritise corporate interests over human lives. Today, however, the foundational principles of justice and equity he espoused have been hijacked by those who should be the protectors of the public good.





The words of the ancient sage, “Where there is righteousness in the heart, there is beauty in the character”, resonate deeply in this context. What happens when righteousness is replaced by avarice? We see that the heart of Sri Lanka’s healthcare system has been corrupted; it beats no longer for the welfare of the people but for the gain of a few. Politicians—those who wield the power to protect and serve—have chosen instead to enrich themselves at the expense of the very citizens who entrusted them with their care. The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC), a symbol of Bibile’s vision, has become a playground for corrupt practices, where contracts are awarded not based on merit but on political connections. The end result is a healthcare system that has turned its back on its most vulnerable, sacrificing their needs on the altar of corporate profit.









“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Martin Luther King Jr. In Sri Lanka, justice for the sick and needy has not just been delayed; it has been utterly annihilated. Essential medications are now scarce in public hospitals, while overpriced alternatives flood the market, turning healthcare into a commodity accessible only to the wealthy. This perversion of Bibile’s ideals is not merely an oversight; it is a deliberate choice made by those in power. The healthcare crisis we face today is rooted in systemic corruption that treats human lives as expendable resources rather than as individuals deserving of dignity and care.





The role of trade unions, which should have served as the vanguards of worker rights and defenders of the public good, has devolved into one of self-interest and political maneuvering. No longer do these unions represent the noble cause of protecting patients; instead, they have become political actors, wielding their power to negotiate for benefits that often come at the expense of patient care. Strikes that shut down hospitals, while they may be justified in their demands, reflect a deeper moral failure: the abandonment of the very people who need healthcare the most.









In times of strife, we must remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi, who proclaimed, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Sri Lanka’s society is failing this test, as evidenced by the plight of its healthcare system. The elderly, the poor, and the marginalised are left to suffer in silence while those in power engage in a dangerous dance of politics and profit. The very ethos of service that Bibile fought to instil has been replaced with a toxic culture of entitlement and exploitation.





What is left of Senaka Bibile’s dream? We stand at a crossroads, where we must confront the moral implications of our choices. To remain passive in the face of such blatant injustice is to condone it. The healthcare crisis in Sri Lanka is not merely a failure of governance; it is a philosophical question that challenges our very humanity. Are we willing to accept a system that prioritises profit over people? Are we willing to allow the sacrifices of those like Bibile to be forgotten in the pursuit of power and wealth?





It is imperative that we reclaim the spirit of Bibile’s vision. We must demand accountability from our political leaders, refusing to let them off the hook for their role in dismantling a system that was designed to protect the most vulnerable among us. We must also hold trade unions accountable for their actions, ensuring that they remember their duty to patients above all else. Only then can we begin to repair the damage done and restore the integrity of Sri Lanka’s healthcare system.





In the words of Plato, “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” We have allowed ourselves to be ruled by the very forces that Bibile sought to vanquish: corruption, greed, and a profound lack of empathy for the suffering of our fellow citizens. If we do not act, we will not only betray Bibile’s memory; we will condemn future generations to a healthcare system that serves only the interests of the few, leaving the many to suffer in silence.





In honouring Senaka Bibile’s legacy, we must embrace our moral responsibility to advocate for a healthcare system rooted in justice, equity, and compassion. The stakes are too high; the lives of our citizens depend on it. Let us not forget the lessons of history, lest we allow the darkness of indifference to extinguish the light of hope that Bibile sought to bring to the people of Sri Lanka.