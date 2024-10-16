Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo: Long Overdue, Militarism Looms





Editorial





Do you still remember how Harry Truman, in his twilight years as President of the United States, brazenly bragged in front of TV cameras about the latest innovations in killing—specifically, the atomic bombs dropped on defenceless civilians in Japan? This spectacle of pride stands as a grotesque testament to the moral bankruptcy that underpins U.S. foreign policy. As we confront the dire state of global affairs, we must acknowledge a grim reality: the United States, alongside its Western allies, has systematically dismantled the very foundations of world peace while profiting from the chaos it creates.





People walk past the Hiroshima Red Cross Hospital after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945, in this handout photo taken by the U.S. Army in November, 1945, and distributed by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. Mandatory credit REUTERS/U.S. Army/Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum





Take, for instance, the recent awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize on 11 October 2024 to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations. This recognition of atomic bomb survivors and their struggle for disarmament is a much-needed acknowledgment of their suffering. However, it starkly contrasts with the violent legacy left in the wake of American militarism. As historian Howard Zinn aptly noted, “There is no flag large enough to cover the shame of killing innocent people.” This hypocrisy is a bitter pill to swallow.





From the moment the atomic bombs were unleashed on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the U.S. charted a course of violence disguised as liberation. The justifications offered for these appalling acts—claims of saving lives and hastening the end of the war—fall flat against the backdrop of the unimaginable horror inflicted upon over 200,000 civilians who perished instantly, along with countless others condemned to a lifetime of suffering due to radiation. This was not merely a tactical manoeuvre but a calculated show of force, a warning shot that set the tone for future military interventions.





Fast forward to 2003: the catastrophic invasion of Iraq, propelled by lies about weapons of mass destruction, resulted in the toppling of a sovereign government and unleashed chaos that claimed hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. As former President Jimmy Carter lamented, “We have been a nation at war for most of my life… we cannot be a great nation unless we find a way to make peace.” Yet, under the guise of peace and democracy, the West perpetuates a cycle of violence, destabilising entire regions while masquerading as a force for good. This raises serious questions about war crimes and the concept of victor’s justice, which allows aggressors to evade accountability while innocent victims are left to bear the brunt of their actions.





The hypocrisy does not stop here. While it is commendable to award the Nobel Peace Prize to organisations like Nihon Hidankyo, it also highlights a glaring contradiction: how can we celebrate peace in a world where military intervention and aggression are the status quo? The Nobel Peace Prize has often been wielded as a political tool, awarded to figures who have aligned with Western interests rather than genuinely promoting peace. A prime example is Barack Obama, who received the prize in 2009 yet continued military operations in countries like Libya, where his administration’s actions led to significant loss of life and ongoing chaos. This bitter irony exemplifies how the prize can mask war crimes under the guise of “victor’s justice.” Similarly, other laureates have been selected based on their roles in furthering Western agendas, raising serious doubts about the integrity and intent behind such awards.





As former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan stated, “The use of force is an act of last resort. War is the ultimate failure of humanity.” Yet here we are, with the U.S. maintaining over 900 military bases worldwide, spending more on defence than the next ten countries combined, and continuing to pursue a foreign policy rooted in militarism rather than diplomacy.





With the recent election of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Japan, who took office on 1 October 2024, we are witnessing an alarming resurgence of militarism, Asian NATO, in Asia. Ishiba’s administration appears eager to forge military alliances that echo a dark history many believed had been left behind. Rather than nurturing collaboration and peace, these initiatives threaten to reignite old animosities and escalate tensions with neighbouring countries. In light of these disturbing realities, it is imperative to confront the uncomfortable truths regarding the role of the United States and its allies in fostering conflict instead of peace. The time has come for a critical evaluation of policies that have perpetuated suffering and instability on a global scale.





This year Nobel Peace Prize awarded must not only recognise the voices of war’s victims but also serve as a clarion call for deeper introspection and action. The global community must demand genuine peace-building efforts that prioritise diplomacy over militarism, humanitarian needs over strategic interests, and an end to the cycle of hypocrisy that allows powerful nations to act with impunity while the innocent continue to suffer.