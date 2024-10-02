The Time for Honourable Retirement Has Come for Ranil Wickremesinghe





by Luxman Aravind





In politics, there comes a moment when a leader must recognise that their time has passed. This is not a matter of letting go with grace but understanding, deep within, that the era in which they once thrived is over. For Ranil Wickremesinghe, that moment has long arrived. It is not about anyone allowing him to step aside; he must make the decision to bow out voluntarily, without further political scheming or intrigue. His contributions to Sri Lankan politics are undeniable, but clinging to power now is neither honourable nor beneficial. The political winds have shifted, and it is time for him to acknowledge that his days of influence have ended.





Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka 's president, during an interview at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.





Wickremesinghe’s career, spanning decades, was crowned not by the people’s will but by circumstance. The collapse of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidency in 2022 thrust him into the highest office, not as a chosen leader of the people but as a figurehead brought in to stabilise a fractured state. His rise to the presidency in that moment of crisis was more a testament to the vacuum of leadership than to any popular mandate. That situation served its purpose, and the country needed his experience in that dark hour. But those days are gone. The nation has moved on, and Wickremesinghe must move with it, not continue plotting his survival in a political landscape that no longer belongs to him.





“For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven,” goes the ancient wisdom. Wickremesinghe’s season of relevance has passed. The political scene now demands new leadership, fresh energy, and innovative ideas—qualities that Wickremesinghe, once known for his sharp intellect and strategic manoeuvring, can no longer deliver in a meaningful way. His era belongs to history, and history will judge him for his contributions, but also for how he chooses to exit.





The burden of his legacy, however, is heavy. Allegations of corruption have dogged him throughout his career, not just through his own actions but through his protection of those whose hands were far from clean. The people of Sri Lanka, who suffered the economic devastation of recent years, have seen their frustrations compounded by the perception that Wickremesinghe stood by as corruption flourished. His tenure has not been one of transformational leadership, but of calculated survival, and that cold reality has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Sri Lankans.





In his long political career, Wickremesinghe has undermined rivals and stifled potential leaders within his own party, the United National Party (UNP). Most notable is his relationship with Sajith Premadasa, a man who has managed to survive despite Wickremesinghe’s repeated efforts to sideline him. Premadasa represents the future of the UNP, a future Wickremesinghe can no longer be a part of. His failure to foster new leadership, to reconcile with Premadasa, and to heal the deep wounds within the party has weakened it to the point of near collapse. It is a tragedy that the party, once a bastion of Sri Lankan democracy, has been reduced to this state.





Now is the time for Wickremesinghe to make his final exit, not through the forced hand of political defeat but by recognising that his continued presence is a hindrance to the revival of the UNP and the nation. He should walk away from politics altogether, not just from the presidency or party leadership. His hands must be free from the levers of power, and he must refrain from engaging in any behind-the-scenes political machinations. As Confucius wisely said, “A man who does not think and plan long ahead will find trouble right at his door.” If Wickremesinghe continues to linger, plotting from the shadows, he will find that his legacy is further tarnished, his accomplishments forgotten in the mire of irrelevance.





The enmity between Wickremesinghe and Premadasa is an open wound that must be healed for the sake of Sri Lankan politics. Wickremesinghe must now accept that the baton of leadership belongs to Premadasa and others of his generation. By continuing to obstruct, even passively, Wickremesinghe ensures only the prolonged suffering of a party that desperately needs renewal. He must make way, and in doing so, take a decisive step towards reconciliation. His refusal to sign the Rome Statute, to protect Sri Lanka from external political pressures, and his balancing of relations between China, India, and the United States were calculated moves, but now he must calculate his exit with the same precision. “Old age is a crown of dignity when it is found in the way of righteousness,” teaches the ancient text. Wickremesinghe’s legacy, his crown, now depends on his wisdom to step away.





Wickremesinghe has been in power for far too long, not just holding office but exerting influence in ways that have prevented the natural evolution of Sri Lanka’s political landscape. His persistence in staying active behind the scenes, weaving plots and strategies to maintain his foothold, has not only damaged his own reputation but has stunted the growth of younger leaders like Premadasa. For the good of the country and the party, Wickremesinghe must retire fully, without the slightest inclination to return or manipulate the political process.





It is not about allowing Ranil Wickremesinghe to retire with dignity—he must seize this moment and retire of his own accord. His continued engagement in politics would only serve to drag down the UNP further and keep Sri Lanka chained to the past. His era is over. It is time for him to leave without further interference, and allow the next generation to lead Sri Lanka into the future.





His legacy will be judged not by the titles he held, but by how he chose to leave them behind.