China Gifts 2,000 Tonnes of Rice to Sri Lanka

Statement issued by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka

The year 2022 marks the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact. The two countries share a tradition of helping each other and sharing weal and woe with each other. At the request of the Sri Lankan government upon current difficulty of food shortage in the island, the Chinese government decides to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice as emergency food aid to the brotherly people of Sri Lanka, with a total value of about 2.5 million US dollars (including freight expense).

The continuously raging COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatically changing international situation have further worsen the global food shortage and shipping capacity. Against this backdrop, the technical teams from both countries will work closely to finalize the production and shipment arrangements, and deliver the aid to Sri Lanka at an early date. As always, China will continue to support Sri Lanka’s social and economic development within its capacity.



