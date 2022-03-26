The Pogrom: Operation Searchlight - Birth of Bangladesh

Our tributes to all our Martyrs of the Great War of Liberation and all Genocide victims of Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.

by Pradip Kumar Dutta

We have not forgotten anything....we will not forget anything.

We have been observing the Golden Jubilee of our Independence throughout a whole year and the 50th Victory Day in our Great War of Liberation of our great Motherland has just been observed last year together with the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib,the Father of our Nation,Bangladesh The whole world has been going through an unprecedented crisis (that comes may be once in a century) for close to two years before that. Most of the countries of the world had come to virtual standstill achieving no growth or even a negative one. But prudent Leadership and Kindness of Almighty has guided Bangladesh through this traumatic period with comparatively better statistics than many countries. Though, because of stringent situations and health restrictions the Nation could not observe the Jubilee with as much grandeur as it may have desired, Bangladesh still has achieved the milestone and the world has acclaimed the feat. Interestingly and incidentally the year coincided with the Centenary Birth Anniversary of Bangabandhu,the Father of the Nation. Both the Grand Gala occasions have been observed with due solemnity keeping all health restrictions and Covid protocols in place. The collective celebrations may have been less but the significance of the Year was well underscored and all patriotic Bangladeshis are proud of their origin. Our pride has increased with the fact that the World bodies have recognised that we are coming out of the bracket of our previous group of Nations in terms of development. We are leading all the South Asian countries in many indicators of development and have surpassed our previous co-citizens of Pakistan, from whose neo colonial exploitation we got liberated in 1971, in almost all sectors of economy and development.

Father of Nation with Indian Prime Minister Mrs Gandhi

The current year's Independence Day celebrations will be very special for various reasons. It is a landmark to celebrate our Golden Jubilee plus one year and step into the 52nd year of existence in flying colours. We are setting new goals since we have been being promoted to a new level of Development from LDP to Developing Countries. Braving the pandemic situation some of the neighbouring Heads of States have participated in our Independence Day celebrations in March last year to observe the Golden Jubilee of our Independence.We have,so far,comparatively successfully contained the outbreak and damage of the pandemic Covid in our country. The most satisfying incident of the year to me has been the first ever International recognition of our ,1971 Genocide by world bodies,namely Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Genocide Watch.There is no scope of being complacent though. We have to remain vigilant in keeping Covid under control by mass vaccination and maintaining health protocols. At the same time we should keep the wheel of our economy moving. A proper balance must be struck. Our year of celebrations is over and we must proceed cautiously to achieve our targets. We should remain brave, cautious and vigilant all the time. We should not forget celebrations. At the same time we should put maximum restraints on mass gatherings and follow health restrictions as directed,for some more time. The pandemic seems to have been abetting recently but we still don't have a clean cheat from WHO or other world bodies.

Now lets get back to the opening remarks of my write up. We will have to remember the supreme sacrifice of our people for our Independence. We should never forget the Freedom Fighters(both Conventional:Bangladesh Armed Forces and Guerillas:students,labourers,peasants and common people with short training) who led the Mukti Sangram from the front. We should always remember our Martyrs numbering about 3 million, the Veeranganas who were molested by the henious Pak hayenaes and their collaborators and hundreds of thousands of our men turned disabled by Pak occupation army's inhuman torture. We should always remember that approximately 10 million of our population were turned refugees fleeing to India to save their life and chastity. Similar or more numbers were internally displaced. All these facts are recorded and are not to be forgotten. We should always give due honour to each and every individual and family who had to suffer in any way for our freedom. We have to understand and remember that none of them went to fight the War of Liberation or left their home with the hope of getting any reward or benefit. Its us who have to evaluate their sacrifice for the Motherland and give them their due. We should appreciate that we are where we are today because of their supreme sacrifice. Our supreme leader Bangabandhu's prudent leadership prepared us gradually towards our Liberation from the exploitation of the West Pakistani regime who were never just or logical to us. Democracy was never practised in Pakistan because they knew that we Bengalis being the majority population of Pakistan will win any democratic election and their evil designs of playing supremacy will come to an end.

All through the quarter century of our existence as united Pakistan we had to keep fighting for our equal rights which had always been denied by the Pak Military and Civil bureaucracy. In fact,they never treated us equals and tried to keep us suppressed . Needless to say, there had been some of our people who cooperated and collaborated with the Pakistanis to get a piece of the cake from their left overs. The same scenario continued all through. To show a few examples:we had to fight for our language (Language Movement of 1952),for culture(banning of Rabindra Sangeet), for emancipation of our rights(6point movement of Awami League/11 point movement of All Party Student Action Committee/Agartala conspiracy case). Many other examples can be put forward.After the repressive Government of Ayub fell failing to confront our people and after freeing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman(soon to be conferred on the title Bangabandhu) came another military ruler, the infamous Yahya Khan. He was compelled to declare a democratic election within a Legal Framework Order. The Assembly elected thus would have the right to frame the Constitution. All parties from both the wings of the country had to agree. Bangalees led by Awami League and Bangabandhu knew their course of action. A simple electoral poster showing the discrimination between the East and the West( Foreign currency earning of the East was higher whereas prices of commodities in the West was lower) did the trick. Developmental work in the West was much higher too and percentage of Employment in Government services was minimal for the East Pakistanis. The writer still remembers the vibes of the Election Campaign. Any sensible person could predict the outcome of the coming Elections. Meanwhile,shortly before the Elections a devastating cyclone and tidal bore swept the shores of East Pakistan claiming over a million lives and destroying constructions,agriculture and wealth in general. Pakistan's Government and bureaucracy was very slow to act with the relief and rehabilitation efforts. Their empathy was questioned. This added fuel to the fire. In the Elections Awami League under Bangabandhu's leadership emerged clear winners and were supposed to form the next Government. But this was not to happen. Palace conspiracy began. Massive troop build up in East Pakistan took place and Operation Searchlight was launched to teach the Bangalees a lesson. We were thrown into a War for which we were not prepared but we knew we had to fight and win for our Existence and Sovereignty. From the early hours of 26th of March when Bangabandhu declared our Independence,a new Nation was born. We were no more Pakistanis. Then came the nine months of glorious struggle and untold sufferings. We got all sorts of assistance from friendly India,the Socialist world led by USSR,our neighbours and peace loving people of the whole world. Pakistan had its supporters mainly amongst American and Chinese leadership. Though many people in those countries were also sympathetic to us. Many mother lost her son,many girls lost their love,many women lost their privacy,many people lost all their belongings. At the end the sun had to rise. It rose and is shining today.

We pay highest respect to all our people who had to sacrifice or suffer in one way or the other. We also pay our deepest respect to India,USSR and other countries and their citizens who came to our help. I fail to name everyone and beg to be excused for that. The respect remains anyway.

We still have to fight for the International recognition of the Genocide on our people. We should also fight for Pakistan's offering unconditional apology for 1971 massacre and Genocide. We also should press them to take back their citizens who are still on our soil and dont recognise Bangladesh. It should be mentioned here that after partition of British India many non Bengali Muslims( commonly termed Biharis,but actually from Bihar,UP and different parts of India) migrated to settle in both the wings of Pakistan. Most of them were active supporters of Pak army and took part in the massacre on Bengalis. After the war most opted for repatriation to Pakistan. It was agreed upon but few only were taken. Many still are waiting and do not consider themselves as Bangladeshi. They should be repatriated to Pakistan. Those amongst them who accepts Bangladesh with their heart and soul are welcome to stay back. We also should fight for our share of Pakistan's national Exchequer as of 1971.

Till achieving all above we will not forget anything. Its Pakistan's turn to come out of denial mode and try to put closure to 1971 as it wishes. Simply by saying we are brothers and enough time has elapsed to forget the past will bring us nowhere. The sooner they understand,the better.

In February,the Dutch Premier has apologised for War Crimes committed in Indonesia.

Just three days ago the US Administration has recognised the atrocities on Rohingya population of Myanmar by their military regime. The Barbaric pogrom on the Rohingya population is a classic example of Genocide. All elements like mass killings,rapes,arson,driving people out of their native place,etc tantamount to Genocide. The military junta's intent to wipe out the whole population from Myanmar soil by whatever means is required is a clear case of Genocide. The Myanmar authorities don't even recognise Rohingya population as minority inhabitants of the Rakhine State since centuries. They are not included in the country's schedule of a hundred odd minority population/tribe/clans. Nearly a million Rohingyas have been driven out of the country and are living in Bangladesh as refugees.

The world does not seem to remember that ten fold that number of us,Bengalis were driven out of Bangladesh soil by similarly henious and brutal Pakistani miliary regime. Three million of our people were annihilated. Rapes,arsons,looting were rampant. The then US Administration had a soft corner for Pakistan due to prevailing world politics in those days.But we find the present authorities much more logical. If they could recognise the Rohingya Genocide in Myanmar,we find no reason why they will not do the same in our case. We earnestly urge the US Administration to consider our case sympathetically.

Our Government has been raising the issue since 2017. Concerned departments of the Government should be more proactive in raising the issue in different international forums. Recently two Internationally reputed organizations working with Genocides around the world have recognised 1971 Genocide on Bengalis by Pakistan army and have echoed our demands. They are Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Genocide Watch. We will ever remain grateful to these organizations for the first and second International recognition of the Genocide. They have set the ball rolling. We have to work relentlessly to achieve our goal. It is always difficult to make the first step. Our Government and self respecting people should keep on pursuing our case with different countries. Once the first country recognises it,others will follow suit.

On this day,the 25th of March,1971 the tanks, artillary and infantry of Khadim Hossain Raza/Tikka Khan/Yahya Khan started the Genocide under code name Operation Searchlight.We as Bengali Nation were put to untold suffering for nine months. Bangabandhu declared Independence of Bangladesh in the early hours of 26th. We fought supported by India,Soviet Union,the Socialist world and sympathetic countries. Progressive people of the whole world were in our favour. We have snatched our Freedom from the claws of the occupation military hyaenas at a high price as have been discussed above. We observe this day as Genocide day and shall try and will hope the whole world including sensible,reasonable,logical Pakistani citizens will also observe this Day with us sometime.

Our tributes to all our Martyrs of the Great War of Liberation and all Genocide victims of Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.

Joy Bangla.