Did US trick Putin to invade Ukraine?

To continue wars and help weapons industry flourish

by Latheef Farook

Did United States trick Russian President Vladimir Putin, soaked in Syrian Muslims’ blood, to invade Ukraine in the same way Iraq’s Saddam Hussein was tricked to invade Kuwait and precipitated the Gulf war for the benefit of western weapons industry and other corporate conglomerates?

This is the question asked by independent journalists, historians, political commentators and others who claim that US and Europe created the condition for President Putin to invade Ukraine.

This group believe that this war could have been avoided if US President Joe Biden had assured Russia that Ukraine will not be admitted to North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, and will not deploy sophisticated weapons at the Russian border in Ukraine.

However President Biden cannot give such an assurance as US-European military industries not only control politics and make and unmake politicians but also use the media to misguide the masses.

The US and other member countries of NATO claim that they were defending democracy in Ukraine-a country run by blindly pro-Israeli Jews who constitute only 1.4million of the total population of 4.4 million. However the president, prime minister and half of the government constitute of Jews .Many point out that Ukraine government has closed down independent television stations, arrested, jailed and tortured independent journalists and virtually crushed opposition.

Once Russian troops entered Ukraine the NATO countries went into swift action. They imposed crippling sanctions on Russia, UN Security Council submitted a resolution deploring, not condemning, the Russia’s invasion and European parliament met to express support to Ukraine. The International Criminal Court, ICC, based in Hague, Netherlands, started probing into Putin’s war crimes.

All these happened within a week. Now the question is where were these champions of democracy and human rights to the endless Israeli aggressions and atrocities against Palestinians in occupied Palestine for decades.

Highlighting this hypocrisy in an article titled “West Rightly Supports Ukraine but Ignores Brutally Occupied Palestine” columnist Dr Gideon Polya had this to state in his 1 March 2022 dated article;

Both Russian occupation of Ukraine and the Apartheid Israeli occupation of Palestine are wrong, violate international law, and have been hugely destructive. However a racist and specifically anti-Arab anti-Semitic West (the Anglo sphere, NATO and the EU) utterly ignores the Israeli occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine while quite rightly condemning and sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

West is almost total silence over the Apartheid Israeli invasion, occupation and ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine. This egregious Western hypocrisy, lying and racism demands exposure.

A remarkable exception to Western hypocrisy and racism in its silence over the ongoing occupation and violation of Palestine has come from the UK Labor MP for Sunderland Central, Julie Elliott, who has told fellow MPs: “My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people. Quite rightly we talk about international law. In fact I listened to the [Foreign Office] minister (Amanda Milling) only a few minutes ago and the vital importance of the sovereignty of states.

Yet when Palestinians hear that – how must they feel?’… What I was talking about was the upholding of international law which your own minister talked about a few minutes ago and the right of upholding international law is as relevant in Ukraine as it is in Palestine… [I advocate] complete and total ban of illegal Israeli settlements [in the West Bank]… [recognizing Palestine is the] bare minimum of what the UK should do as part of a two-state solution to the conflict”.

Julie Elliott’s humane crie de coeur for the human rights and equality of Palestinians was of course lost on the Zionist-subverted, Zionist-perverted, pro-Apartheid Israel and pro-apartheid UK House of Commons, and she was immediately attacked and subjected to the utterly false assertion that she was “historically wrong, factually wrong and morally wrong” to make comparison between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation in Israel and Palestine

An Elephant in the Room actuality remorselessly ignored by mendacious Western Mainstream journalist, editor, and politician, academic and commentarial prostitutes is that the Ukraine is intimately connected with the British- and Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Zionist occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

Settler colonialism in the UK-ruled Palestine by Zionist Ashkenazi Jews was backed by the UK from near the end of WW1 to 1948, and in 1948 the Zionists seized 78% of Palestine and expelled 800,000 Indigenous Palestinians. In 1967 Apartheid Israel (now nuclear armed) seized all of Palestine plus territory of all its neighbors, expelling a further 400,000 Arabs. The heart of the 1,200-year Eastern European homeland of the Ashkenazi Jews was actually the Ukraine

In 1990 the US Ambassador to Iraq effectively green lighted the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq under Saddam Hussein. However the US had tricked Iraq and used the invasion of Kuwait as a casus belli for the Gulf War, used Sanctions and bombing to utterly devastate Iraq, and then used CIA lies about actually non-existent Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) to invade and devastate Iraq.

In addition to massive destruction of infrastructure this had the following catastrophic human death consequences for Iraq (deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation in brackets): in the Gulf War and Sanctions (1990-2003; 1.9 million), US Alliance invasion and occupation (2003-2011; 2.7 million), and post-2011 (so far in 2011-2021 about 0.4 million avoidable deaths from deprivation).

It is possible that Vladimir Putin in response to decades of US and NATO expansionism in Eastern Europe and faced with mere sanctions from the US, US Alliance, EU and NATO, was similarly convinced that invasion was worth it. However crippling of the Russian economy and Russian exclusion from much of the world may actually represent a massive victory for the US.

The indignation and sanctions rightly applied by Western countries to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine should be applied to all countries involved in the violent invasion and occupation of other nations, and indeed notably the serial invaders and nuclear terrorist states of the US, the UK, France and Apartheid Israel.

What can decent people do?

Decent pro-peace people around the world should (a) inform everyone they can about all these dreadful matters (the mendacious, US-beholden Western Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentarial presstitutes certainly won’t), and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all countries invading, devastating and occupying other nations. Ends