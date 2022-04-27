Macron's Victory in France: Defeat of Christian Extremism

Macron was unable to win a large vote in this election, as he did in 2017. This time, Macron received 58.2 percent of the vote, while his opponent Marine Le Pen received 41.8 percent.

by Swadesh Roy

Sveral groups, including Marine Le Pen's party, have been trying to incite Christian extremism in France over the past few years. The results of the first round of the French presidential election, which took place on the pretext of the religion of some extremists, not only made just the liberal-minded people of Europe or the West but also the whole world think. Because, unlike in the 2017 election, when Macron received twice as many votes as Le Pen in the final round, Emanuel Macro of the radical Le Pen received just over 4% of the vote in the first round this time.

Le Pen is not only just right-wing but also anti-EU. Like Britain, he wants to leave European Union. Furthermore, during Russia's current imperialist aggression, he is a pro-Putin leader.

In France, there is a general trend in the second round of voting where many people do not vote. Furthermore, no French president usually wins for the second time. As a result, liberals and politicians all over the world were thinking about the outcome of the second round of voting in France, not just in the Western world, but also in Africa, Asia, and everywhere else. At around one o'clock in the morning on 25th April, Bangladesh time, liberal people all over the world breathed a sigh of relief when the results of the second round of French elections were announced. Because, the incumbent President of France, Macron, became a member of a new club, joined a new club, with only two other French presidents having won for the second time. He was also elected President of France for the second time.

Macron was unable to win a large vote in this election, as he did in 2017. This time, Macron received 58.2 percent of the vote, while his opponent Marine Le Pen received 41.8 percent. In 2017, the turnout was 66.1% and 33.9% respectively. Even then, Macron's victory was a relief for France's 5,430 million Muslims. Because Le Pen didn't just campaign for the White Race or throw his politics in that direction. He is more likely to shoot his arrows at the Muslim minority (although no one is a minority under the French constitution).

In fact, it is not easy to bring religious politics into French politics. Because Christians account for 37,940 millions of their total population (but not all of them are fanatics). On the other hand, the biggest asset of their country's modernity is 20,630 million people who do not associate themselves with any religion. Therefore, the rise of the politics of religious and caste communalism in such a modern and generous country naturally made the whole liberal world think a lot.

In such a situation, Macron's victory has brought relief in many ways, especially for European Union, America, Africa and some countries in the Middle East. At first, Le Pen's victory appeared to be a victory for Putin. He is a Putin follower, a so-called nationalist populist who mixes religion and caste like Trump. Moreover, Le Pen is opposed to NATO and the European Union. Therefore, if Macron had lost, the European Union would have lost a leader to lead them. Which would be the biggest loss for Europe at the moment. Macron is now the most qualified person to lead the European Union, following the retirement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. As a result, his victory will undoubtedly strengthen the European Union.

He has, on the other hand, received fewer votes since 2017. As a result, he realizes that Le Pen is following in the footsteps of Trump, who stoked so-called nationalism in America by using religion and caste. So, Macron will have to correct the French people and change the mind set of those who have followed Le Pen's path.

Contrariwise, the former colonies of France i.e. Mali, Chad, Bukrina where military rule is going on, Macron has already withdrawn his troops from there. He will do more to bring peace to those African countries. He will also continue the military cooperation that France has maintained in the Gulf countries of the Middle East. In particular, he will continue to assist in resolving the current crisis in Lebanon, a former French colony. The EU's trade with China, on the other hand, is now a reality, and they must keep a close eye on China's human rights. For example, Australia and the United Kingdom have already begun trading with India, another large Asian country, reducing Chinese trade in these two countries. Macron, as the true leader of the European Union, must also set the European Union on this path.

Le Pen, in contrast, is staunchly anti-immigrant and anti-refugee. But refugee is a reality in today’s world. Sometimes refugees need to be sheltered for peace. At the moment, for the sake of democracy and peace, it is necessary to give shelter to the refugees in Ukraine. France has sheltered 5 million refugees. Ukraine's war will last a long time. As a result, it's possible that more refugees will need to be accommodated. Macron will take this path. Furthermore, from 2008 to 2017, France granted the highest number of immigrants - 1,55,000 people - which is not a large number. It's also been used to stoke Christian communalist feelings.

So, just as Macron will now lead the whole of Europe, he will take the highest and most correct course of action to get the people out of the emotional turmoil that is raging in his country. And he has to do these things as soon as possible in order to win a large majority in the parliamentary elections in June so that his future days can more easily move in the right direction.

Author: Senior journalist and writer in Bangladesh. Received highest state award “EkusheyPadak” for special contribution in journalism.