Sri Lanka: Central Bank Governor Resigns

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has submitted his resignation in response to the ongoing social unrest in the country. "In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, CBSL to His Excellency the President", Cabral tweeted.

For nearly two years, Cabraal has been widely criticized for misrepresenting the country's economic crisis and deceiving the entire state.

Meanwhile, the President has accepted the resignations of the cabinet and has extended an invitation to all political parties to join the cabinet and accept ministerial posts to resolve the national crisis.

Protesters against Cabraal



