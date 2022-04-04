Sri Lanka: Sabri new Finance Minister - Dhammika Perera the Secretary ?

It is reported that several ministers have rejected the requests made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take over the post of Finance Minister.

by Our Political Affairs Editor

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is planning to appoint his Minister of Justice Ali Sabri as the new Minister of Finance and the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance is Dhammika Perera, a well-known businessman who has been accused of tax evasion worth millions. A new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka also will be appointed.

It is reported that several ministers have rejected the requests made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take over the post of Finance Minister. It is said that the President has requested Bandula Gunawardena and Ramesh Pathirana for the post of Finance Minister this morning. However, government sources said that they had rejected the request. However, sources said that only Justice Minister Ali Sabri had given a positive response.







