China believes that Sri Lanka will regain social stability quickly: FM Spokesperson

A Bloomberg journalist raised the question: violence has erupted in Sri Lanka again after the Prime Minister resigned, and local reports say that protesters targeted the homes and properties of ruling-party lawmakers. Does the foreign ministry have any comment about the situation in Sri Lanka?

Zhao says that on May 9, bloodshed and conflict took place in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo and other places, causing relatively large casualties. Sri Lanka’s police have enforced curfew so far. The Chinese side is closely following the development of the situation. We believe that with the joint efforts of all sectors of Sri Lanka, the country will regain peace and stability as soon as possible.

