India Denies Rumours

“High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India,” the Indian High Commission says in a tweet.
“These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them,” the HC added.
Meanwhile, in response to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka, the Official Spokesperson said:
"As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery.
In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc.
India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.”
