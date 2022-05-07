Dispassionate Analysis of One Year of DMK Governance in Tamil Nadu

When Stalin started his governance, he appointed a committee of economic experts including Nobel laureate to advice him on reviving the economy of the state. It appears that the committee has not met even once so far in the last one year.

by N.S.Venkataraman

When DMK won the election and assumed power in Tamil Nadu a year back, many people were hopefully looking forward to a state of better governance after having seen the performance of the AIADMK government over several years. Having made many promises during poll campaign which were impressive, the natural expectation of people was that such promises would be fulfilled competently.

When one would try to evaluate the performance of one-year governance under the leadership of Stalin, it is appropriate that people tend to compare it with the earlier Edappadi governance.

Chief Minister Stalin

DMK government has been accusing former AIADMK ministers of indulging in corruption, raided their houses and arrested one minister and statements have been released about several hundreds of crore of rupees worth of cash , gold , etc. that have been seized during the raid. Many people believe that such allegations could be true and some former ministers could have been corrupt.

Nevertheless, people tend to conclude that the overall Edappadi governance was much better than that of Stalin governance.

Common men are of the view that politicians and ministers belonging to DMK government are no less corrupt than the AIADMK ministers and there is nothing to choose between Stalin governance and Edappadi governance as far as corruption and nepotism is concerned . Several allegations made about the corruption of DMK ministers by the state BJP president Annamalai are believed to be true by people.

What is even more striking is that a few of the ministers in Stalin government are facing corruption and criminal charges in the court. A number of ministers in the Stalin government were earlier senior members of the AIADMK party and who were criticised by Stalin during the pre election campaign.

The financial conditions of Tamil Nadu government is extremely in bad shape with cumulative debt exceeding Rs. 7 lakh crore. Stalin government has done nothing significant about reducing the debt burden by better finance management. Instead, it is taking another Rs. 90 ,000 crore of loan with no time bound plan for repayment of the debt. Several public sector undertakings in the state like TANGEDCO, transport corporations and others are in deep red and no meaningful strategies have been developed to revamp them.

Apart from the above, excessive focus of Stalin government on Hindu temples and the move to take the gold from Hindu temples and use them to boost the government’s finance have shocked the Hindu community . People have not missed to note that Stalin would not greet Hindus during Hindu festivals but greet christians and muslims during their festivals, which has made even the pledged admirers of Stalin suspect that he has an anti Hindu mindset. Several Hindu temples have been demolished and age old Hindu religious practices are being blocked or criticised , the latest being the imposition of ban on forthcoming procession of Dharmapuram Addheenam.

The interference in the field of education in variety of ways and the move to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor of Universities are matter of high concern.

The excessive focus of Stalin government on NEET exam is creating huge doubts about the priorities and thought process of Stalin and his ministers . Many people believe that this is really a non issue and government is wasting it’s time on such matter.

The conflict with the state governor by DMK government which now appears to be motivated , is marring the political discourse in the state considerably.

When Stalin started his governance, he appointed a committee of economic experts including Nobel laureate to advice him on reviving the economy of the state. It appears that the committee has not met even once so far in the last one year.

So many other committees have been constituted on variety of subjects and one loses the count.

The campaign to promote Tamil language has now deteriorated to a campaign to hate Hindi language.

Anti Hindi moves of Tamil Nadu government will not help the state in any way and is counter productive and discerning observers realise this.

The net conclusion after watching the one year of Stalin governance is that the Stalin governance has lost the focus and is really drifting and appears to be losing an opportunity to take the state forward in multiple direction.

Stalin promised many things before election, out of which one was to impose prohibition. On the other hand, the liquor consumption in the state has increased considerably during the last one year ,doing great damage to social fabric and family life in the state. While liquor sale brings much needed revenue to government , it appears that DMK government is not particularly concerned that women are suffering, murders and violence in the state have increased and even school students misbehave and social scientists say that such disturbing conditions are developing, as the liquor consumption is increasing in the state by leaps and bounds.