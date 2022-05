by Ruwantissa Abeyratne

Twilight

before darkness

The day accounts

for atonement

Sadness and happiness

Darkness and light

Reality and interpretation

Twilight

When dreams freeze

And sighs condense

To droplets of despair

Life is a collection of moments

Of secrets hidden





I begin my day

staring at my face

With cap and gown

We have to let go

The sails have torn

In the stormy seas

Earth will not shake

With one sadness

of leaving

one’s memories