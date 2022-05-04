Sri Lanka: Politics in the VC Appointments Universities

by a Special Correspondent

It has been repeatedly stated by many professionals that the current crises are the consequences of not appointing independent and competent persons to the institutions and establishments, leading to cascading systems failure. Recent Vice-chancellor appointments to the state universities are no exception to this trend. Appointing vice-chancellors to the universities on personal preference of the Head of the state started first at the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka (SEUSL).

In the mid of 2021, of three names recommended to the President by the University Council of SEUSL, Prof. A.M. Razmy had scored the highest marks in the selection process (77.5 marks) against the other two candidates, Dr. S.M. Junaideen (77.1 marks) and Prof. A. Ramees (73.2 marks). Surprisingly, the person in the third order of the merit list was appointed by the Office of the President, despite the facts that the first two candidates are more qualified with the required calibres and experience in academic and administrative affairs.

Later it became evident that among other things the third person had obsequiously pleased the authority by publishing articles in newspapers just prior to the appointments in favor of the government’s decision to end the use of inorganic agrochemicals and boasting the port city concept: https://www.sundayobserver.lk/2021/04/25/opinion/colombo-port-city-boost-sri-lankaneconomy, http://www.jaffnamuslim.com/2021/07/a-journey-towards-healthy-and.html. In addition, one of the top persons in the judiciary system in Sri Lanka also played a dirty game, since Professor Razmy was not in favor for a biased request for a nonacademic appointment in the university (records of evidence available for his biased request).

Now again in the University of Colombo, Professor Chandrika Wijeyeratne who was placed No. 1 by the University Council with a score of 89.6 was not appointed, but Prof. H.D. Karunaratne (66 marks) second in the order of merit, has been appointed as Vice-chancellor. He is a Viyath Maga activist and was backed by that organization. This was heavily criticized by the President of the Sri Lanka Bar Association for the political control, and it was requested that the appointments to the offices of VCs be made solely on merit and not on the personal preferences of the Head of State. Up to now three members of the Council of the University of Colombo, Mr. Tilak Karunaratne, Mr. Ajit Gunawardene, and Mr. Sumith Cumaranatunga have resigned from the Council, protesting the appointment and it is learned that three more resignations are to be submitted soon.