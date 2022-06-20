Padma Bridge, a Blessing for Bangladesh

What we are especially proud of is that the people of the area have accepted this bridge with full heart and cannot imagine a life without this bridge.

by Anwar A. Khan

Bridges are building structures made to cross rivers, straits, ravines or highways. Bridges are also built for pedestrian crossings, two- or four-wheeled vehicles or trains. In Bangladesh, many bridges are built across rivers or straits to shorten the distance or facilitate relations between a region to another.

The grand Padma Bridge, just completed in Bangladesh, is two-storied. The motor vehicles will travel on the upper part of the bridge while trains will run underneath. The bridge will be open for traffic on 25 June. The train service will be launched later.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, on Friday visited the Padma Bridge in 2021

The length of the Bridge (the main structure) is 6.15 kilometres which is the longest and a grand event in Bangladesh’s History.

The works on river training and construction of the main structure of the bridge started in late 2014. Before that, other relevant works, including the construction of link roads, commenced in 2013.

The Padma Bridge will directly connect some 19 districts in the south and south-western part of the country.

It will create a direct and uninterrupted transit among the Mongla port, Benapole land port, port city Chattogram and capital Dhaka. The Mongla port and the Benapole land port will be directly connected with port city Chattogram and capital Dhaka through the Padma Bridge.

Bangladesh’s economy will get a huge boost with the expected ‘industrial revolution’ in 21 southwestern districts after the inauguration of the long-cherished Padma Multi-Purpose Bridge within a year or a bit more.

The experts said the double-deck Padma Bridge, with road and rail tracks, is expected to contribute around 1.3 to 2 per cent to the annual GDP growth, reduce poverty and increase economic activities of the people of the neglected southwestern region.

Terming the construction of Padma Bride as a ‘tremendous achievement’ for Bangladesh, eminent economist and former Bangladesh Bank governor Mohammad Farashuddin said the bridge will play a great role in employment generation, alleviation of poverty and industrialisation in the southwestern region as well as the entire country.”

The bridge is also expected to enhance regional trade and collaboration along the Asian Highway and the Trans-Asian railway network.

The bridge will be amazing and unforgettable. Very well made. If I lived there, I would love to run it that would be a fantastic achievement.

In addition to being an icon, the Padma Setu (Padma Bridge) is also proof of infrastructure progress in Bangladesh.

I heard that the community is impatiently waiting for the inauguration of this bridge because this bridge has a very important function as the main access route connecting 21 southwestern districts - facilitate inter-regional transportation flows, streamline logistics costs to encourage economic growth in surrounding areas, and create new economic centers.

After the inauguration, I hope the bridge will be utilized as well as possible to generate and advance productive activities in the community so that the impact can really be felt by our people.

Infrastructure development must provide added value, namely integration with various existing areas, such as agricultural, plantation, and industrial areas. It will also support the development of the southwestern districts staggeringly.

We hope that it really gives leverage to productivity and competitiveness, as well as creates new economic growth centers which are expected to create more jobs.

In addition to providing benefits, we believe that this new landmark will beautify the landscape of the bridge’s adjacent area and become the pride of the surrounding community.

This is also the first toll bridge in Bangladesh.

At night, the bridge will be very beautiful with light and more vibrant with the presence of floodlights from the top of the bridge tower.

It will be an inspiration and a pride for the people of Bangladesh.

What we are especially proud of is that the people of the area have accepted this bridge with full heart and cannot imagine a life without this bridge.

The World Bank should now offer apology to Bangladesh for its cancellation of fund for Padma Bridge over its so-called graft allegation, Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) said on Saturday last.

The platform of economists alleged that the Washington-based lender cancelled the loan deal with Bangladesh only to keep the country at its knees.

BEA leaders made the observation while presenting a paper styled: “Padma Bridge with Own Resources: Realisation of a Dream—Felicitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina” presented at a press conference at their office in the capital.

The association thanked the Premier for successfully constructing the much-needed bridge by overcoming all the conspiracies and the so-called corruption allegation.

PM Sheikh Hasina declared construction of Padma Bridge amid a severe image crisis of the country after the World Bank’s loan cancellation on corruption charges.

The construction of the 6.15km bridge over the country’s second-toughest river with own money has given the nation the joy of victory once again and Bangladesh has proved to the world its capacity under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The long-cherished dream for a bridge over the mighty River Padma is now a reality, but making the dream come true was never an easy task as it had to overcome “conspiracies” hatched home and abroad. So, the Padma Bridge is a befitting reply to conspirators.

The 6.15km mega structure constructed with Bangladesh’s own resource is going to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on June 25, putting an end to the long wait of people for it.

The completion of the bridge is seen as the biggest achievement of the Awami League government that has to foil the “conspiracies” leading to cancellation of committed fund by the World Bank over a corruption allegation in 2012, which was finally proved false.

Besides, some local politicians and civil society members also stood behind the allegation and raised questions over the country’s capacity for building the bridge with own money.

But it was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has been able to remove all the confusion along with overcoming all the financial and technical challenges.

A three-member team visited Dhaka to investigate the alleged corruption of the World Bank. The group was led by Luis Moreno Ocampo, chief lawyer of the International Criminal Court. Despite meeting with the ACC, they could not provide any evidence of corruption conspiracy.

The bridge will not only play a role in boosting trade and commerce, but also bring out socio-economic progress in reducing the poverty in Barishal at 10 percent higher than other parts of the country. It will also play a key role in reducing the poverty elsewhere in the southern parts of Bangladesh.

The farmers of Barishal region will get good prices of their crops, which will develop the socio-economic condition.

The wounds inflicted by domestic and foreign conspiracies have finally ended as the work on the main bridge of the Padma has been completed with the country’s own funds and it is now a testament to the capability and bravery of the country.

The Padma Bridge has not only been constructed with concrete. Our love and pride mixes with it. Sheikh Hasina has constructed it with our own fund. She has courageously implemented it for the love of people.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the prime minister said the World Bank has been deprived as it rejected the loan proposal for the Padma Bridge project on made-up grounds.

Noted economist Dr Khaliquzzaman said that the construction of the bridge with own fund has increased Bangladesh’s dignity in the world. The bridge has brought out the dignity and respect of the Bengali nation in the world.

True happiness comes from the joy of deeds well done, the zest of creating things new ... well done Bangladesh under the able and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Congrats! She has had the best performance ...

-The End –

The writer is an independent political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs.