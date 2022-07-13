All eyes on Sri Lanka?

Everything is possible, everything can happen not only in the Euro but also in Sri Lanka?

by Victor Cherubim

All eyes are on the Euro today. Anxiety over poor European growth and fears that

Russia might turn off the gas supplies are weakening the Euro.

The Euro has fallen to parity with the US Dollar for the first time in two decades.

According to The Guardian, ”the Euro is low as $1.0006 against the dollar today, to a twenty year low, compared with above $1.13 at the start of the year”.

The likelihood of a recession in the euro area has driven its currency down, while US Federal rate hikes are strengthening the greenback?

Everything is possible

We all agree it was short-sightedness for our last Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe, to blurt out, in fact broadcast, that “we are bankrupt”? What did the world think of our ability to pay back our loans, at some time?

Of course, we need a suitcase full of Sri Lankan Rupees to buy the necessities of life today?

But, I do not consider ourselves as poor as Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe. We have the potential, we have our ingenuity, we have our pristine civilisation, and we have friends in high places, we “Can Do” to pick up our boot strings, given the time and the sacrifices, we are ready and willing to make to bring back sanity?

With the complexity of Governments today?

With the complexity of markets, in fact, governments, the speed of change, greater volatility, increased supply and demand, governments like businesses need to adapt fast to keep up.

What is changing today?

If past President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was one day willing to stand down, why did he delay the day of reckoning? Was Wednesday 13 July 2022 written in his stars? This seems a conundrum, not only to Sri Lankans, but to the world at large?

The heat was very much on since May 9, 2022, when Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa stood down. As much as we now know, the President knew then, that he had to sign his resignation letter and deposit it in his vault? Of course, it is easy for me to say, but difficult to accomplish, if you have a military mind-set, of responsibility?

Much to our knowledge, the leadership election so far has been relatively light, if not poor on policy, planning, and heavy on expecting the IMF to bail us out. Other than mere statements, our people can no longer be fooled on “Promises, Promises”.

The scrutiny of leadership in Sri Lanka and even in UK continues to roll on. “Leadership hopefuls would only say that they will bring about change”.

But like in UK, not all candidates have come out with a “litany of action for change”.

There is no planned action or rather plan of action, nor have any contestants ‘publicly declared their tax returns, either in Sri Lanka and/or in the United Kingdom.

People now want proof of purpose of their leaders and their commitment of public service.