The Prime Minister to Be Sworn in as Acting President

It is reported that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in today (13) as the Acting President. The secret vote in the Parliament to elect a new President is scheduled to be held on July 20. The names of Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa and Dallas Alahapperuma have been suggested for that and one of them will be appointed as the next president on that day.
By Sri Lanka Guardian • July 13, 2022 • Breaking News feature • Comments : 0
