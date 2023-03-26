Why Honduras' break with Taiwan in favour of China was a wise choice

Facts have proven that no force can stop the trend of history. So far, 182 countries have established diplomatic ties with the PRC based on the one-China principle, demonstrating its universal appeal.

(Xinhua) -- Honduras signed on Sunday a joint communique on establishing diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China (PRC). Shortly before that, the country announced that it is severing so-called "diplomatic ties" with China's Taiwan region.

This brings the total number of countries that have forged diplomatic relations with the PRC to 182. The previous country to restore ties with Beijing was Nicaragua in December 2021.

By recognizing the one-China principle, Honduras has followed some other Central American countries in choosing to stand on the right side of history.

This aerial photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows a view of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

"The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said in a press release.

And on multiple occasions, Honduran President Xiomara Castro has voiced her willingness to establish diplomatic ties with the PRC.

Central America means a lot to politicians in Taiwan. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has used its so-called "diplomatic ties" with certain regional countries as a bargaining chip to woo the United States for political gains. Such a deceptive gambit once again proved in vain.

In 2007, Costa Rica became the first country in the region to forge diplomatic ties with the PRC this century. In the following years, other regional countries either established or restored diplomatic relations with Beijing, including Panama, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

In marking the fifth anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and Panama in 2022, then Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes noted that facts have proven that establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries was the right decision.

Honduras' choice of establishing diplomatic relations with China serves its people's interests.

In the new era, China and Latin American and Caribbean countries have continuously deepened mutually beneficial cooperation and brought significant benefits to their people.

Data from China's General Administration of Customs show that the total trade volume between China and Latin America and the Caribbean reached a record high of 485.79 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.

Since the resumption of diplomatic relations, Nicaragua has joined the Belt and Road Initiative, and both countries initiated negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement.

Reports said that the United States has exerted pressure on Honduras to prevent the country from establishing diplomatic ties with China.

However, facts have proven that no force can stop the trend of history. So far, 182 countries have established diplomatic ties with the PRC based on the one-China principle, demonstrating its universal appeal.

With the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Honduras will undoubtedly usher in a brighter future for bilateral and regional cooperation.