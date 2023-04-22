India’s Jamtara Fraud Module Busted, 22,000 SIM Cards Seized, Including Sri Lankan Ones

The crooks were running a scam, in which they would impersonate customer care executives of various banks and e-commerce sites, and dupe unsuspecting customers

The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 31-old-man from West Bengal’s Murshidabad, who illegally procured Indian and international SIM cards in bulk, activated them, and then sold them to cybercriminals operating from Jharkhand’s Jamtara district and other parts of the country.

Delhi Police Cyber Crime branch busted a fake call centre syndicate from Jamtara (Jharkhand) with the arrest of six persons which led to the recovery of 22,000 sim cards used in the crime. (ANI photo)

Officers aware of the arrest said they had seized nearly 22,000 SIM cards from the accused, identified as Nasim Malitya.

“It took us nearly six hours to count all the SIM cards. Nearly 16,000 of them were of three leading cellular service providers of India. International SIM cards from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka were also there,” said an investigator probing the case, on condition of anonymity.

Malitya’s arrest came after the Delhi Police busted a gang of cybercrooks operating from Jamtara and arrested five people involved in running a pan-India scam, in which they would impersonate customer care executives of various banks and e-commerce sites, and dupe unsuspecting customers.

“Apart from the 21,761 used and unused SIM cards that were recovered from Malitya, at least 12,500 pre-activated SIM cards were already provided to Jamtara’s cyber criminals over a period of one year. The cyber criminals were posting their mobile numbers on Google as the customer care helplines of banks of repute and several e-commerce sites,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

