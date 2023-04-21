Sri Lanka and UAE discuss avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation

Ambassador Indrarathna extended an invitation to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Sri Lanka this year.

Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have always enjoyed a cordial relationship based on mutual respect and understanding. Recently, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, Udaya Indrarathna, met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, to discuss ways to enhance the friendly relations between the two countries to the next level.

The meeting, which took place on 11 April 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, was an opportunity for Ambassador Indrarathna to extend greetings from Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka. During the meeting, Ambassador Indrarathna briefed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the steady development of Sri Lanka under the leadership of the President.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, Udaya Indrarathna, met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE [Photo Credit: Embassy of Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates]

The discussions mainly focused on avenues to further enhance the friendly relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE. Reflecting his commendable vision to endure mutually beneficial ties between our two nations, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered to assist Sri Lanka in various fields, including the development of energy and tourism sectors of Sri Lanka. This will open up new opportunities for bilateral collaborations that will yield immense benefits to both Sri Lanka and the UAE in the coming years.

Furthermore, Ambassador Indrarathna extended an invitation to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Sri Lanka this year. This visit will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries and allow for more opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

Reiterating Sri Lanka’s special relationship with the UAE, Ambassador Indrarathna acknowledged the warm friendship, hospitality, peace, and harmony extended by the UAE and its friendly people towards more than 300,000 Sri Lankans working and residing in the UAE. The Ambassador also informed that the UAE stands among the best and happiest countries for Sri Lankans to live and work.

The meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan holds a significant place in enhancing Sri Lanka-UAE bilateral relations. The outcome of the discussions will undoubtedly pave the way for greater cooperation between the two nations in the years to come.