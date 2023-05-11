India’s Karnataka Exit Polls: Congress May Form Government, But JDS Holds the Key

As the voting in Karnataka concluded on May 12, the exit polls results have predicted a hung assembly in the state. The majority mark in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly stands at 113 seats, and seven out of 10 exit polls have predicted a hung assembly. However, two exit polls, India Today-Axis My India and Times-Now ETG, have predicted an outright victory for the Congress, while one exit poll has predicted a BJP victory.





Those expecting a hung assembly have indicated that HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is likely to play the kingmaker. The JDS is expected to win a significant number of seats, which would make it a crucial player in government formation.





Congress supporters in a rally in Karnataka [ Image: PTI]





The India TV-CNX and Zee News-Matrize exit polls have given an upper limit exceeding 113 to the Congress, indicating that the party has a good chance of forming the government. However, News Nation-CGS has predicted a BJP victory, and Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat has predicted an upper limit of 117 for the BJP.





The exit poll results suggest that the Congress has an advantage, but a hung verdict cannot be ruled out. The actual results will be announced on May 15, and it remains to be seen which party will form the government in Karnataka.