Editorial

At first, many were surprised that CNN, a well-known anti-Trump media channel, decided to host an extraordinary show featuring former President Donald J. Trump and young CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins in a fiery town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. Despite the initial surprise, the programme turned out to be a major win for Trump, who used the hour-long program as an opportunity to make a comeback.





Many viewers were shocked by how Collins, a relatively young journalist, lost her own control as a TV host in a discussion with a man who has beaten many others on stage. In TV shows, unfortunately, many journalists have less understanding, it’s not necessarily about who tells the truth or who you agree with, but who wins the debate and entertains the audience. While the later attempts by CNN and other anti-Trump media channels to downplay the programme may be less relevant, it’s clear that this programme has outperformed the interview Trump gave to Tucker Carlson a few days before his fetal termination from FOX.





Screengrab from the show [ Credit: CNN]





It’s unfortunate to see a young journalist like Kaitlan become a victim to this Machiavellian politician who seems to have sharpened his mind and thoughts even more since serving as the head of one of the most influential nations on the planet. Even more surprising was the appearance of Anderson Cooper, one of CNN’s most prominent journalists, to deliver the concluding remarks without actually hosting the show.





Despite Trump’s impressive performance, the interview did reveal his careful approach to conflicts, particularly regarding the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. It’s sad to see the strength of journalists shattered on a public stage due to immaturity or lack of preparation and prejudices on international humanitarian issues. However, this show has allowed us to realize that the USA is once again entering a remarkable and interesting political drama. While we can’t predict the outcome of the 2024 elections, it’s clear that Trump’s performance in this show has alerted the deep state and ruling Democrats to rethink and redesign their political strategies. If one seeks to neutralize Trump, he shall be destroyed by his own actions rather than external parties. In order to achieve this, one must know how to use Trump against himself, rather than resorting to the arrogant approach taken by politicians like Nancy Pelosi.