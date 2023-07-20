Deputy High Commissioner of India Bids Farewell, Acknowledges Bilateral Cooperation in Military Diplomacy

In a gesture of appreciation and mutual respect, the Deputy High Commissioner of the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Vinod Kurian Jacob, recently paid a farewell call on the State Minister of Defence, Pramitha Bandara Thennakoon, at the State Minister's Office. The meeting marked a significant moment in strengthening the diplomatic ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Upon the arrival of the Deputy High Commissioner, the State Minister warmly welcomed him, emphasizing the significance of the longstanding relationship between the two countries. Subsequently, a cordial discussion took place, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration in various areas of defence and security.





Expressing his gratitude, the outgoing Indian diplomat conveyed his appreciation to the State Minister for his unwavering cooperation and invaluable assistance in fostering a robust bilateral military diplomacy. The enduring camaraderie and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka in matters of defence have played a pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and peace.





During the farewell gathering, as a token of friendship, the State Minister presented a memento to the departing Deputy High Commissioner, symbolizing the shared commitment to the enduring friendship between the two nations. The exchange of mementoes further exemplifies the mutual admiration and respect that exist between India and Sri Lanka.





[ Photo Credit: Ministry of Defence ]

Among those present at the occasion was Assistant Defence Advisor of the Indian High Commission, Lieutenant Colonel Puneet Sushil. His presence showcased the collaborative efforts undertaken by both countries' defence establishments to enhance security cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties.





The farewell call served as a testament to the strong bonds and deep-rooted friendship that India and Sri Lanka share. As the Deputy High Commissioner bid farewell, the event underscored the continued commitment of both nations to sustain the positive trajectory of their bilateral relations in defence and security matters.





With a shared vision of regional stability, peace, and prosperity, India and Sri Lanka look forward to further strengthening their cooperation in defence and security, contributing to the broader strategic objectives of the region.